A Complete Guide to Choose the Best Wedding rings

The choice of wedding rings is one of the items on the list of preparations for the wedding, but not everyone thinks that it needs to be highlighted. Even the most beautiful wedding dress will be with you on your wedding day. However, wedding ring is a purchase for a life time. Therefore, this decision and selection matter the most, and the relationship lasts forever.

What color of wedding rings to choose?

Start choosing a wedding ring by defining its color. The traditional material is red gold, but if the bulk of your jewelry is made of white metal, white gold will be the best choice. Moreover, it is now in fashion.

How to choose a wedding ring?

If you already have jewelry from white gold, silver and yellow gold, a wonderful solution is an alloy or three-alloy rings. For example, a model with a facet cut of 3 types of gold is truly universal, combined with jewelry in any style and from any metal. Segal Jewellery offers a wide range of unique engagement rings and wedding rings check, the collection here, https://segaljewellery.com/.

What material is best for engagement rings?

Classics of the genre – gold. Both white and yellow gold are the same in strength. The only difference is the composition of the ligature (an alloy of base metals), which affects the color of gold.

However, when you know for sure that you will not wear wedding rings, you intend to wear them exclusively at the wedding ceremony. It will be wise to go with silver wedding rings.

Grooms and brides who prefer custom solutions can look at models made of platinum (heavier, more expensive and stronger than gold), palladium (similar to platinum, but cheaper), titanium (very light), tungsten carbide, cobalt and chromium alloy (the last three options more suitable for male brutal models).

When choosing an unusual material, keep in mind that such a product cannot be a mortgage to a pawnshop and has no resale. The exception is platinum, but its price is quite higher than yellow gold. Of course, it is not assumed a positive scenario, but pragmatic Americans would definitely think about what to do with a titanium ring in case of a divorce or if it needs to be changed.

Ring weight

In appearance, the ring can be noble, but as soon as we pick it up, the weight defines its worth. However, lightweight models can be unreliable; sometimes, they are quite worthy. Lightweight rings are easily deformed. It is better to choose full-weight models.

Which wedding rings are more convenient?

A classical smooth ring is the most practical option; only brides today want something more decorative and stylish. Since it is not customary to part with the symbol of marriage, consider the following recommendations:

Models with a piercing pattern will accumulate dirt. You choose them if you are ready to stay more conscious and frequent visits to jewelers.

Exclusive wedding ring models require a delicate attitude. Therefore, if you plan to make the ring your cooking and cleaning companion, but don’t want to give up diamonds, choose models with stones on the same level as the rim.

What width of a wedding ring to choose?

How to choose a wedding ring in width? If you dream of a harmonious wedding duet, it is better to choose rings of the same or similar design of equal width: narrow (shank up to 4 mm), medium (4 to 6 mm) or wide (over 6 mm).

Wide rims are recommended for a wide palm, puffy fingers. For long fingers, a harmonious oblong palm, a ring of any width is suitable. On small fingers, not only narrow rims will be good: wide rings sometimes also fit perfectly, emphasizing the grace of the brush.

If you like narrow, neat little rings, be careful when wearing. Such a ring, even a full-weight one, is very easy to deform.

It is possible to have combined rings- “double alloys” with medium or large widths. A pair of wedding rings must be measured to make the perfect duet for your couple.

Which rim profile is better?

The wedding ring splint has an outer and inner profile. In recent years, the American ring profile section has become fashionable; in the context of such a rim, it is rectangular. There is also a more common “European” section, with a rounded outer wall.

Few people know that the inner profile of the rim may vary. The comfort of wearing the ringlet depends on its shape. However, there is no universal solution here:

The direct internal profile of the shank is called convenient by the owners of “even” fingers, not prone to swelling. We can say that in most cases it is he who is suitable. A straight profile allows the ring to grip the finger as tightly as possible, which keeps it in place even in water.

Wedding rings with a comfort fit profile are recommended for knotted fingers. It is easier to pass a finger with a wide bone into the rim with a comfortable rounded profile, while it will not hang on a narrow phalanx. To people with puffiness, such rings also seem more convenient, since they press less.

“Comfort” profile – with a slight rounding. This is a compromise between the first and second types of profiles. It is also comfortable on wide rings; it is easier to put on and comfortable to wear with it.

Perfectly selected size and shape of the profile is the key to your comfort.

Wedding ring you like

Choosing the right engagement ring according to technical parameters, the most difficult and the most interesting, remains to determine design. Openwork vintage, royal luxury, bold hi-tech or stylish minimalism – it’s up to you!

The choice of wedding rings depends on your taste. Two-alloy models are a symbol of the merger of the two fates. Rings with the image of hearts, symbols of love and fidelity are popular. More and more relevant are models with colored stones – rubies, emeralds, black diamonds and sapphires, which also carry a hidden message.