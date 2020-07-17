4 Ways to Get More Fit During Lockdown

The past few months have deprived us of the outdoor activities and the fresh air that maintained our good physical shape. With the limited space in our own homes and backyards, we’re kept from our usual jogging routines and the other activities that made our bodies work. During a strict lockdown, staying fit is a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be.

Your home workouts may work better with a supplementary diet of protein even in the form of vegan protein powder, which can just as quickly get you in shape as your previous outdoor or gym exercises. There are many guides available online filled with an array of moves that could get your heart hammering, body moving, and sweat dripping without the need for any equipment. As long as you have the following elements in your workouts, your body is sure to thank you for keeping it healthy despite these trying times.

Aerobic activity

Getting your heart and lungs regularly at work will help you prevent the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle like high blood pressure and diabetes. To substitute outdoor activities like walking, swimming, and running, do indoor exercises that secure your cardiovascular endurance like dancing, jogging in place, or short but high-intensity cardio routines that include burpees or the mountain climbers.

Ensure you don’t run out of hydration! Remember to have some water ready before, during, and after these workouts. Drinks with electrolytes can help you get sufficiently replenished after sweating heaps.

Strength training

There are other ways to build those strong and defined muscles besides complicated gym equipment and heavyweights. Given the right exercises, your body weight can challenge your major muscle groups and get you feeling burned like any other gym session. Strength training prevents excessive bone and muscle loss, something that happens as we age or as we remain inactive.

Strength exercises like crunches, push-ups, squats, and moves with affordable resistance bands can make you experience that feel-good burn. If you’re looking to boost muscle mass; vegan protein powder is an excellent diet addition that’s easy to incorporate in your quarantine snacks without the excess calories.

Flexibility

Stretching is a pre-workout and post-workout essential. In doing stretch routines, you prepare the joints and muscles for the intensity of the work you want it to do, and it also induces recovery. This is vital if you’re not a fan of waking up with your whole body sore the day after a great session. Aside from improving your posture, stretching can also lessen the chances of back pain, stress, and tension in isolated parts of the body.

Toe reaches, hamstring stretches, low lunges, and beginner-friendly yoga positions can improve flexibility. Make some moves that you can do in the comfort of your very own bed.

Balance exercises

Guaranteeing that you have excellent balance also diminishes the possibility of injuries due to falls and other accidents. Despite this great benefit, balance exercises are sometimes neglected and excluded in workout routines. Take a few minutes of your day to do several side planks, bird dogs, lunges, high kicks, and the like. You’ll be surprised at the improvement in your balance in a span of a few days.

All these elements of a good workout are not hard to master. The main goal is keeping your body busy until you are ready to go back to your favourite outdoor pastimes once more. Happy sweating!

Author Bio: Lisa Alther is a farmer of words in the field of creativity. She is an experienced independent content writer with a demonstrated history of working in the writing and editing industry. She is a multi-niche content chef who loves cooking new things.

