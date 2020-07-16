Public Assistance needed to find next of Kin

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE

ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

MOHAMMED SUMAELA KAMARA – Black Male, 72 Years: Mr. Kamara died in the 1400 block of W Elaine Avenue in Pasadena, TX on 06/26/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-2516.