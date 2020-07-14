Katy ISD Announces “Smart Restart” Back to School Plan

On Wednesday, August 19, Katy Independent School District will welcome students back to school, through both in-person and virtual instruction. Today the District launched its Smart Restart Return to School & Work webpage with information on the fall semester, including instructional options and campus safety protocols.

“Our priority is to ensure we have the mechanisms and protocols in place to protect the health of all learners and staff when they return to school,” said Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “We will continue to keep our parents and staff up to date with the latest school district related information and guidance from the state and local health officials,” added Gregorski.

The Smart Restart webpage outlines the two instructional options available to students this fall (in-person or virtual learning), campus and classroom safety protocols, school activities and parent Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). Among the protocols, parents will have an opportunity to formally inform the District what learning model is best for their child to participate in. This will be facilitated through an online commitment form, which will be available beginning on Monday, July 20. The information on the webpage will be updated regularly based on feedback from parents and guidance from the state, Texas Education Agency (TEA) and health officials.

Katy ISD parents are encouraged to submit questions or concerns to ReturntoSchool@katyisd.org, while staff members can submit their questions and concerns to ReturntoWork@katyisd.org.