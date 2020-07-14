Heat Advisory Issued for Harris County 11AM to 8PM

What is the danger?

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for Harris County from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. Heat index readings are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees. Temperatures will gradually cool down toward the end of the week, but the heat index will be near 100 degrees. Everyone should take precautions to avoid heat illness or exhaustion.

What you should do:

STAY COOL!

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Always remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK for children and pets in vehicles.

for children and pets in vehicles. Stay in an air-conditioned building or shelter as much as possible.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on those most at-risk twice a day.

Bring pets inside and provide plenty of water for them to drink.

Extreme heat for a long period may put a strain on the electric grid. To reduce strain to the grid during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., it is recommended that you set your air conditioner at 78°F if possible and avoid using large appliances.

STAY HYDRATED!

Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat.

Drink more water than usual.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water, especially when outdoors.

STAY INFORMED!

Where you can learn more: