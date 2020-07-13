Unique Gift Baskets in Canada That Don’t Suck

Gift baskets can always be unexpected depending on their theme. You can send gift baskets that are loaded up with expensive items such as premium chocolates, finest wines, luxurious candies, cookies, and many more. Here are some of the best of the best gift basket ideas that can be the star of any occasion:

His Can

Everything a man needs to maintain his good looking skin must be included in this can. The items can be a shave gel, scrub soap, hand butter, after shaving lotion, in-shower fragrance, and many more.

Her Can

Give a woman this kind of gift and they’ll surely be happy. It includes a variety of items that can help them relax and renew their body. Never forget to add body lotion, foot cream, body scrub, lip balm, and everything that makes them feel rejuvenated.

The Classic Coffee & Chocolate Gift Basket

You can never go wrong in giving chocolate and coffee to someone. These are the two most loved foods by everyone. But the real challenge is to know the best brand to include in your basket. Online Gifts Canada can help you find the best combination of chocolates and coffee to put in your basket.

Worldwide Beer Bucket

Does the name already make you excited? Well, you’re absolutely right! Hearing a steel basket full of beers from around the world can already make you tipsy. Twelve kinds of beer are the best combination. You can include Red Stripe from Jamaica, Italian Moretti, and many more. Of course, never forget to include some savory bar snacks to make it an all-in-one package. Turn the evening into a full-blown party!

All-Time Favorite Snacks

If you want to play it safe, you can choose to fill in the basket with different snacks available in the market. It is always a good idea to buy old-time favorite items such as mixed nuts, Nutella, kisses, snickers, skittles, gummy bears, cookies, popcorn, chips, and many more. This is a perfect treat for teens!

The Queen’s Royal Treat

Let them experience the royal treatment when they receive a basket full of the finest red and white wine with delicious treats. Choose high-quality crackers and peanuts that are perfect for a king and queen. Make it classically simple. Show that you want the best for them.

Spa Basket

A spa basket will have a very lucky recipient. Let them experience the care of a high-end resort by including a sea sponge, aromatherapy candle, natural bath salt, body cream, and organic ginger-lemon tea in the basket. The receiver will absolutely feel gorgeous again.

Fruity and Leafy Tea Crate

This is a dream come true for a tea lover. Give them the best selection of tea infusions from the world’s most credible tea makers. Add a porcelain teapot, one teacup, and honey cookies for a complete rustic treat in a wooden crate.

Gift baskets are traditional gifts for everyone. Just add little embellishments and it will make it more special. Whatever you put inside should resonate with the personality of the receiver. Exert an effort and be guided by your creativity!