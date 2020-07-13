Libraries Host Online Presentation On Senior-Living Options

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special program, “Senior-Living Healthcare Options” on Saturday, August 1, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon. This program will be a virtual session presented via Zoom; it will NOT be in person. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Zoom meeting, and they may join the discussion from the comfort of home.

Liz McNeel, a senior real-estate specialist and certified senior-housing professional, will discuss residential healthcare options, including assisted living, long-term care, hospice/palliative care, and in-home healthcare. Learn about the differences between each alternative, as well as associated services and costs.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455.