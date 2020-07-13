 How genuine is Free Tarot Reading Websites?

Nowadays, the most common question is “How accurate or genuine are online/Websites for free tarot readings?” In general, that question depends on what you define as Online Tarot Readings. Generally, websites for a free tarot reading online are based on algorithms to shuffle and you would use your mouse to deal with the cards you select into a spread position.

Any Tarot reading you have, whether performed in person or online, will depend entirely on the one performing your reading. Everybody has a different style of Tarot reading, tendencies towards different spreads, and predispositions towards certain cards.

A reader with a lot of practice and experience is more likely to be accurate. This person will understand what cards mean to them specifically and how to relate this meaning and this energy to another person. They are likely confident using a chosen deck. Even if the reading is performed online instead of face-to-face, an experienced reader will be able to analyze the meaning very well.

On the other hand, a reader who is only starting to practice may have more struggles related to what deck they use, not being stable in what certain cards mean, not knowing how to analyze certain positions, lack of confidence, etc. not having a person physically in front of them may be a hindrance to an inexperienced reader.

If you are performing your reading with a website or online deck, accuracy can be lost. Not being able to physically have a deck you can shuffle however you would like. A website that belongs to the world is difficult to make uniquely “you”. Readings may have the accuracy to some degree, but not nearly as much potential as you may unlock in a physical deck.

On the other hand, if you are talking about a site where you click on virtual cards and they are immediately revealed to you then NO. These are computer-generated with no consideration to you or your unique situation. However, if you are talking about finding a reader online and having them and having them do an email or live chat reading then YES they can be very accurate. As a client though you have a responsibility to ensure that you take the encounter seriously and ask good questions. Just saying “Hey tell me what you see” is never a great way to get a reading that you are satisfied with.

At the end of the day, many people still use a human tarot card reader. Do you know why? They want to be able to trust them, know that they are genuine, and not just in it for the money, however. If they don’t get that important feeling from them, they will go elsewhere to have their cards read.

A Tarot is not about telling your future. Whatever there are some popular free tarot reader websites. One of them is Golden Thread Tarot, a free, no-ad app generating random readings with a clean user experience. If you are looking to use the Tarot as a simple way, any other randomly generated reading website will do just fine as well.