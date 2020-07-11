Slowing the Spread of COVID-19 Requires Each of Us to Do Our Part

HCPH Mobile Test Sites are in new locations July 13-18

Houston – Harris County is one of several COVID-19 hot spots in the US that health officials are very concerned about. Cases continue to increase and so does the percentage of people testing positive, which means the virus is gaining ground in our community. Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing. However, we don’t have to wait for a vaccine to protect us and our families from COVID-19. We each have the power to prevent it now: stay home as much as possible, wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet from others and wash your hands frequently. It’s a small ask for such a big payoff…. protecting each other’s lives.

In addition to taking precautions, everyone should also get tested because many people infected with COVID-19 don’t have any symptoms. Get tested for free at any of Harris County Public Health’s 6 drive-through sites. Four mobile sites change locations weekly and there are two stationary sites: CyFair at the Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and Pasadena, on the San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505. Stationary sites are open 6 days, Monday-Saturday and mobile sites are open 5 days, Monday-Saturday and closed one weekday. To protect people being tested at our sites and out staff, sites may close due to storms or extreme heat. Tomorrow, Saturday July 11, our stationary sites (Cy-Fair/Pasadena) will open at 6:00AM and our mobile sites will open at 7:30AM due to heat advisory.

Sign up online at www.hcphtx.org and take the self-assessment or call 832-927-7575. Results are available in 5-7 business days. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.

Mobile locations for the week of July 13-18, Monday-Saturday are:

Gene Green Beltway 8 Park 6500 East Sam Houston Pkway N, Houston, TX 77049

Closed Tuesday, July 14

M.O. Campbell Education Center 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston TX 77032

Closed Wednesday, July 15

Hayes Elementary School 21203 Park Timbers Ln, Katy, TX 77450

Closed Thursday, July16

Lone Star College Tomball 700 Graham Dr, Tomball, TX 77375

Closed Friday, July 17

Testing appointments fill up quickly sometimes. Click on this link for a list of other testing options. Some are free, but others are not, so call first. You can also be tested by your provider or clinic.

Visit www.hcphtx.org for COVID-19 updates and resources.