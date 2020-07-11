All that you must know to get the most from your Crab Island tour

Crab Island is an excellent destination for those who want to spend their day having fun under the sun while frolicking with the blue waters. Located in Destin, Florida, it is a beautiful getaway for spending time with family and friends in the lap of nature. The destination is especially attractive to boaters who anchor their boats to enjoy the sunshine and wade in the sandbar’s waters that people typically look upon as an island.

The name Crab Island is a misnomer because it is not an island, but a sandbar submerged in water that is knee-deep to waist-deep in most places and at the most 10 feet deep at some other places. Historically, the place was an island many years ago, but the tidal currents and hurricanes eroded the land to give it the shape that we can now see. Today it is the most picturesque and popular spots for vacationers who can reach the island by taking a Destiny Boat Rental.

Accessible by boat only

Crab Island is the destination for boaters because it is accessible by boat only. While it might appear tempting to swim across to the island, which is not too far from the land, the strong currents and the deep channels crowded with boat traffic makes the task quite challenging. Swimming is risky as many people lose their lives every year while trying it. Moreover, when you are in a group, renting a boat is the best option because the shallow water around the island is ideal for anchoring the boat and wading into the water to mark the beginning of a spending day under the sun.

The best hours

To enjoy the natural beauty of Crab Island, you must be there during high tide to see the prettiest face of the place. To witness the emerald green waters that you see in pictures, be there during high tide when water from the Gulf of Mexico flows toward the confluence of the Choctawhatchee Bay. Visitors usually look up at the weather charts or weather apps to determine the best time of the days to be there at the Crab Island when the place presents itself at its best.

Feels like being at the fair

Although you will be sailing in a boat, you would still feel like being at a fairground as numerous floating restaurants and mobile food boats and floatable stalls selling souvenirs and inflatable obstacle course parks surround you from all sides. You can have a merry time on the boat with food, snacks, and beverages that add more fun and makes the trip more enjoyable.

If you can navigate a boat on your own, renting a pontoon boat is the best option as these spacious boats of 20-24 feet have plenty of seating arrangements even for big groups and enjoy the time on the water while sitting under the Bimini shade. Otherwise, you can sign up for one of the many cruises that operate throughout the day and take you to the island.