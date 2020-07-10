Everyone has their journey with a kitchen sink. Some prefer spaciousness, while a few attractive designs. If you can afford to be flexible with dimensions, sink price, and accommodation capacity, you may like to browse through a farmhouse or apron front sink. Many people today choose this design as it offers unassuming appearance and depth in a single basin. The double bowl systems are also there. If you want to lend a classical touch to your cooking space without making it pretentious, then an apron sink can be the right answer. You may wonder how a simple plumbing feature can suddenly be so popular in households, particularly when you know about its humble beginnings.

The reason is its architectural and engineering evolution. Earlier, these sinks stored water on one side and allowed washing on the other when accessing running water was a mere privilege. While getting a continuous flow of water is no more exclusivity, there are emerging modern needs that kitchen sinks have to fulfill. A busy or large family kitchen has to deal with bulky pots and pans every day and manage food preparations. Then, there is a higher demand for cleanliness with no or minimal scope for water splashing. A farmhouse sink has to take care of these. At the same time, these undermount installations have to vibe with the interior themes to create a desirable overall look.

If all these things matter to you like other contemporary homeowners, you may consider investing in this. But before selecting an undermount farmhouse sink, you should dig into some of the aspects for a better understanding of what you are getting into and how you can make it the best decision. Here are some suggestions for you.

A brief farmhouse sink shopping guide

The apron front basins occupy a good amount of space

There has to be no doubt about its large size and depth. Since it is also an undermount installation, it is going to consume considerable space under the sink. People suggest that you should be ready for having only 12 inches of free space available underneath the sink. At the same time, you may have to shift all your items from under the old basin to a new place to facilitate positioning. Another thing that warrants attention is the width. They tend to be wider also, at least 20 inches. Your cabinetry should be able to support it.

Fitting an apron front basin into cabinetry also needs special consideration. For example, if you buy a 32-inch sink, the cabinet’s base can be 35 to 37 inches.

Many homeowners don’t pay enough heed to the front to back measurements of this sink. But you should not overlook this angle. The ones with larger width will likely consume lots of counter space at the back or extend in the front of the cabinet a bit extra. You may want to fix this if you desire to create a flush custom look. Besides, if you wanted to have a large sink, but counter space is the challenge, there is nothing to regret. The sink’s width can take care of this.

There has to be a proper framework for the sink

You cannot just throw in this large sink in a place where your old bowl sat. It requires accurate framing for its stability. For this, knowing the exact dimensions and weight of the farmhouse sink is mandatory. Most sinks settle down in a countertop cut-out with the support of the workstation and the cabinet underneath. But this choice needs the firm backing of the cabinet base. Since it is already a bulky appliance, its weight will increase when you add water in it. Hence, the supporting frames of the cabinets have to be sturdy. You can read the manual book or consult your contractor to make sure the bracing is right. Only this can ensure strength for the framework.

The choices of materials with the apron front sink

Stainless steel, composite granite, and cast iron are some of the options with this design. All of them are quite popular; however, it is up to you to choose what suits your lifestyle. If you want freedom with the choice of colors, then composite granite can be useful. It comes in white, black, and gray tones. As these are neutral palettes, you don’t have to make any effort to match them with your coveted interior theme. Stainless steel can go with any modern or traditional décor because of the soft edges, clean lines, and subdued appeal bestowed by the matte finish.

If you plan to make your kitchen visually vibrant and lustrous, you can pick the glossy cast iron surface. You don’t need to worry about its durability and maintenance.

The farmhouse style bowl options

These models come with single and double basins. For some people, this choice can be natural. For instance, a chef will most likely opt for a single large sink for its spaciousness. A busy cook who does a lot of multitasking can select two bowl systems. On one side, he can store dirty dishes, and on the other, he can prepare foods. However, for an average cook, it can be challenging to decide quickly. Don’t feel bothered if you belong to the last group of people. You need to observe your daily kitchen habits and your level of comfort. The observation will give away critical insights.

The main thing is, when you shop for an apron front kitchen sink, you need to have clarity about why you want to adopt this style. Think of how you will use your single or double bowl sink. Ask yourself why a particular surface can be more helpful for your cooking habits than the other. And finally, you should be ready to create enough space for this new feature. It will require adequate room and support. You cannot buy one without having a proper place for it.

Many online stores offer a fantastic collection of apron sinks. You can browse through their inventory to discover the right style for your cooking zone.