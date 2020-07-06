Becoming a teacher in Kenya:

In the past few years, education has become one of the most targeted areas of Kenya. Therefore, Kenya has embarked upon planning search strategies that can help its educational system to grow.

When it comes to improving the educational system in any part of the world, teachers are the first and foremost entity that is paid attention to. The government of Kenya has introduced different educational courses for the professional development of a teacher. Teachers are recruited in institutions of Kenya keeping some important details into consideration. Life Coaching College is truly one of the best educational institutions in Kenya.

Anyone yearning to be a teacher should know the following things:

Take some professional teaching courses:

To become a teacher, people in Kenya must take a course for their professional growth and development. To know about the best course available for a person depending upon which level he wants to teach.

Know the level of class you want to teach:

It is important to note that not every person can teach every class level. Some people are good at teaching early childhood classes while some are skilled to teach secondary school classes. If you have experience and knowledge of teaching primary school level, you should never start your career in teaching as a secondary school teacher. Remember that a teacher who doesn’t choose the right level cannot teach well and thus the future of the students is compromised.

Choose the subject you are best at:

Finally, when you have chosen the level of class you will be teaching, you should ascertain the area in which you excel. Your priority should be to make your students well versed with the concepts that you are teaching them. This is possible only when you have in-depth knowledge of that subject.

Challenges faced by a teacher in Kenya:

Kenya is under a developing country where there are lots of challenges faced by people. Some of these challenges are:

Inadequate funding:

Teachers in Kenya don’t have any financial backing. They don’t get enough resources for doing different training courses to become professionally strong individuals. This is the biggest obstacle an aspiring teacher in Kenya has to work through

Overburdened by curriculum:

The curriculum in most of the schools of Kenya is overloaded with content. This makes it very difficult for a teacher to teach the entire curriculum to students in a limited duration session.

No specialization:

In Kenya, working as a teacher is not easy. Teachers are usually forced to teach those subjects at schools they are not good at. This lack of specialization is detrimental to the educational system of Kenya.

Lack of opportunities:

You might be thinking to become a teacher after you have completed your graduation, it is important to keep in mind that there are very few opportunities for teachers in Kenya. This is because the number of graduates aspiring to teach is not in line with a number of institutes that can recruit them.