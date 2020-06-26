Sen. Cruz Joins Parler, Says Big Tech Has Stacked the Deck Against the American People

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Big Tech is out of control – posing a serious threat to both our First Amendment rights and the future of our democracy. Time and time again, Big Tech and their Silicon Valley billionaire overlords fail the American people, which is why U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today joined Parler – an unbiased social media platform.

One doesn’t have to look very far to see Big Tech’s unabashed political bias. On Tuesday, Twitter again censored the President of the United States – this time for standing with law enforcement against violent anarchists and defending the rights of the American people. And yet, Twitter continues to provide Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei and other regime officials with accounts to spread terror unchecked. Just last week, Google targeted and threatened The Federalist, for third-party comments left on their comments section – holding the conservative news outlet to a standard it doesn’t apply to itself.

In a video announcement, Sen. Cruz said in part:

“Big Tech is out of control, filled with hubris and flagrantly silencing those with whom they disagree with, from conservative media organizations to the President of the United States – and millions of Americans in between.

“These actions don’t just threaten our First Amendment rights and free speech. They threaten the integrity of our elections and the future of our democracy.

“With another presidential election months away, I’m working in the Senate every day to hold Big Tech accountable to the American people and make sure that your voices are heard.

“That’s why I’m proud to join Parler. This platform gets what free speech is all about, and I’m excited to be a part of it. Let’s speak. Let’s speak freely. And let’s end the Silicon Valley censorship.”

Watch the full video here. Follow Sen. Cruz on Parler here.

Sen. Cruz has long warned that Big Tech censorship is “the single greatest threat to democracy.” As chairman of the Senate Judiciary’s Subcommittee on The Constitution and a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, Sen. Cruz is working to hold Big Tech accountable to the American people:

Chaired multiple hearings with representatives from Twitter, Facebook, and Google, where he raised his concerns about the technology companies engaging in a disturbing pattern of political censorship.

Heard testimony from Dennis Prager of PragerU, whose videos are routinely censored on YouTube, and Dr. Robert Epstein, a psychologist who testified that Google’s biased search results swung a minimum of 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, urging him to remove language in U.S. trade agreements similar to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides “near -blanket legal immunity” to technology companies.

Wrote an op-ed in The Hill in response to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s announcement last week banning all political ads from the platform, calling the move “profoundly harmful.”

Sent a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai raising concerns about Google’s latest actions to censor political speech with which it disagrees.

