Harris County Fire Marshal Encourages Fireworks Safety

Harris County, Texas — Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July. They are beautiful, but can also be very dangerous if not used properly. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office not only encourages residents to attend professional fireworks displays and practice fireworks safety but to also practice social distancing and wear masks.

“Professional fireworks displays are a great way for residents to safely enjoy fireworks, but with the spread of COVID-19 we are also encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and to wear masks,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. “If you choose to use consumer fireworks, please read the cautionary labels and dispose of your fireworks properly.”

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages residents to follow these recommended safety tips:

Follow the law. Make sure fireworks are legal in your community.

Read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Do not point fireworks at homes, buildings, or people.

Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks.

Make sure there is a bucket of water or water source nearby for emergencies and to soak used fireworks prior to disposing of them in the trash.

Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and the trash left behind.

Pets and fireworks don’t mix. The loud noises can cause pets to become anxious or afraid.

Consider celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks alternatives. For example, glow sticks are a great alternative to sparklers. Sparklers may seem safe, but sparklers burn more than six times hotter than boiling water.

“Using consumer fireworks safely, attending a professional display, or finding alternative ways to celebrate, will reduce the number of incidents that require a response from first responders,” said Fire Marshal Christensen. “Stay safe this Fourth of July holiday and help keep our first responders safe as well.”

Fireworks sales run from June 24 through July 4. Complaints regarding the sale or illegal use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Harris County can be made by calling (281) 999‐2200 or emailing fmosupport@fmo.hctx.net.

For additional information on fireworks contact the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office at (713) 274‐1700, or visit www.hcfmo.net.