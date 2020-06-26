Fort Bend County Law Library To Present Computer Classes For Legal Professionals               

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Express Technology Classes” in July for legal professionals who would like to learn more about basic software and how to access the library’s legal databases that are available for their law practice. These programs will be virtual sessions presented via Zoom; they will NOT be in person.

These introductory classes will take place on Thursdays July 2, 9, 16, and 23, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The July schedule is as follows:

July 2 – “Introduction to Westlaw” WestlawNext is a legal resource that includes federal and state cases, United States legal code, state statutes and code, briefs, legislative history and citators, forms, practice guides, legal encyclopedias, and treatises. The Law Library’s subscription to WestlawNext focuses on Texas Law. The Texas Form Finder in this resource is particularly helpful for those who are unsure of what form they need since it has a natural-language search tool that does not require legal terminology to perform a search.

July 9– "Formatting in MS Word"

July 16 – “Converting Documents in Adobe Pro”

July 23 — “Basics of Lexis Advance” The Lexis Advance resource provides information on federal and state cases, U.S. code, state statutes and codes, legislative history, and practice guides. In addition, it includes secondary sources like the Matthew Bender practice-guide series of publications.

July 30– NO PROGRAM

The classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Law Library at 281-341-3718.