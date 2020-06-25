Flash Flood Warning Issued in West Harris County

What is the danger?

Portions of west Harris County near South Mayde Creek and Greenhouse have received 3-5 inches of rainfall overnight and another 1-2 inches is forecast. Minor flooding is occurring and roadway impacts are likely in areas near this location.

What you should do:

DRIVE SAFELY

  • Never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.
  • Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND  BARRICADES.
  • Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

STAY INFORMED

  • Monitor weather and road conditions through local media.

Where you can learn more: