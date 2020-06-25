Flash Flood Warning Issued in West Harris County

Portions of west Harris County near South Mayde Creek and Greenhouse have received 3-5 inches of rainfall overnight and another 1-2 inches is forecast. Minor flooding is occurring and roadway impacts are likely in areas near this location.
What you should do:
DRIVE SAFELY
- Never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.
- Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.
- Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.
STAY INFORMED
- Monitor weather and road conditions through local media.
Where you can learn more:
- Local Weather: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston
- Road Conditions: Houston TranStar
- Bayous & Streams: Harris County Flood Warning System: