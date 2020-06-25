Flash Flood Warning Issued in West Harris County

What is the danger?

Portions of west Harris County near South Mayde Creek and Greenhouse have received 3-5 inches of rainfall overnight and another 1-2 inches is forecast. Minor flooding is occurring and roadway impacts are likely in areas near this location.

What you should do:

DRIVE SAFELY

Never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.

Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.

Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

STAY INFORMED

Monitor weather and road conditions through local media.

Where you can learn more: