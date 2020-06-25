Cornyn: Houston Area Clinics to Receive $932K in Funds to Improve Telehealth

WASHINGTON – Several health clinics in the Greater Houston area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $932,064 to improve telehealth resources to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Communications Commission.

“As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across Texas, it’s important that we in Washington do everything we can to make sure our health care professionals can meet this challenge head-on,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud the Trump Administration for continuing to make telehealth in the Greater Houston area an important priority.”

Grantee City Amount Use The Harris Center for Mental Health Houston $836,243 Will provide desktop and laptop computers, a telehealth platform, and videoconferencing equipment to enable providers and care coordinators to communicate with patients and to treat patients with behavioral health issues, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and chronic health conditions in a manner that mitigates the spread of COVID-19. Stephen F. Austin Community Health Center Alvin $71,131 Will provide a telehealth patient portal, videoconferencing software, and remote patient monitoring equipment to use virtual visits, and to enhance its patient portal to provide primary medical services, COVID-19 health screenings, and mental health services. UTMB Health Galveston $24,690 Will provide a telehealth platform to triage patients towards specific clinic locations that can diagnose and treating COVID-19 and to provide virtual care for at-risk patient populations such as in the geriatric, obstetrics, and pediatric clinics.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.