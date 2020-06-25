6 Tips to Help You Stop Sleep Talking 

Among the many sleep disorders, sleep talking is the least harmful. Since it has no health concerns, the only concern is that it is a disservice to your sleeping partner. Plus, it is one of the most embarrassing sleep disorders. Since you can wake up blurting out the name of an ex-girlfriend, or sleep talking in a group sleeping setting, which can be a nuisance, among others. Thus, causing endless types of humiliation. Notably, many people are unaware that they sleep talk unless their partner brings it to their attention. Optionally, you can use a dedicated sleep recorder app that assists with monitoring your sleep sessions. Here are tips to help you stop sleep talking.

One of the tips that you can use as a persistent sleep talker is to de-stress. Since a common trigger for sleep talking is stress. Also, a lot of sessions of your sleep talk are bits of nonsensical information about past events and stressors. When you have a lot of stress over a long time, not only does it lead to sleep talking, but other disorders like sleep apnea and nightmares as well. To complete the sleep cycles, you also need to de-stress. Since, when you have stress, the body has difficulties in moving from one sleep phase to another. So, you sleep talk between sleep phases. For this reason, to help de-stress try exercising, mindfulness, journaling, deep breathing relaxation techniques, among others. All this will help to reduce sleep talking and promote quality sleep.

Implement proper sleep hygiene

When you get more sound sleep, the chances of your sleep talking significantly lower. To achieve this, you have to improve your sleep hygiene. How can you go about improving your sleep hygiene? Start by ensuring you adhere to a sleep schedule. Also, ensure that you have a firm mattress, pillows, and a good grandin road bed that gives proper support. In case you have any disturbances in your bedroom. Such as bright lights and noises, consider block out curtains to help with any light exposure, and earplugs to block noise issues. If you have allergies and you experience nasal blockage, the use of humidifiers will help facilitate deep sleep. Another useful tip for proper sleep hygiene is to optimize your bedroom temperature to make it not too cold or too hot. Have a bedtime routine that helps you calm down before you sleep. For instance, have a warm shower, dim the lights, meditate or do some light reading, but not with your phone as it has a blue light that will keep you awake up.

Get medical advice

Although there are no health concerns with sleep talking, consider getting medical advice. Not that you are sick, but when you feel that your case is an extreme one. As an example, if your sleep talking disorder is negatively affecting your quality of sleep and leaves you to sleep-deprived. Sometimes, due to exhaustion, you tend to sleep talk a lot, and the next day you tend to have a reduced ability to concentrate better. Thus, if you experience this and others, you should see a doctor. The doctor will help to give you a diagnosis and see if the issue is brought by an underlying condition. Alternatively, it can also be triggered by a symptom of another sleep disorder like sleep apnea and a delayed sleep phase. When the doctor finds no cause of concern, the doctor will give you tips on habits that you can practice that will help the occurrence of any future episodes.

Have a regular sleep schedule

Regularizing your sleep schedule will help you have a healthy sleep routine. However, many people overlook it as a useful tip. Yet, it is among the most impactful to help sleep disorders like sleep talking better. So, when you have no sleep routine, you may have already messed with your circadian rhythms. Hence, it is not easy for your body to transition between sleep cycles smoothly. As a result, the irregular sleep routine will lead to an increase in sleep deprivation, which will then trigger sleep talking. Thus, it is important to have a regular sleep routine to have a proper circadian rhythm, and it will increase the chances of staying in deep sleep for longer, and you can reduce the chances of sleep talking occurring.

Check your prescription drugs

The medication that you are using could be a potential trigger for sleep talking. Nonetheless, not all drugs have severe body reactions that lead to sleep disorders. It is important to ask, especially if you know that you sleep talk. Plus, if your sleep talking episodes are persistent. Check through the current prescription drugs you are on, and if the side effects can trigger sleep talking, seek out alternatives. Notably, other stimulants like cannabis, caffeine, and alcohol, among other illicit substances, mess with your circadian rhythm, and also, as seen above, they trigger sleep talking.

Analyze your sleep talking sessions

As you analyze your sleep talking episodes. Do not give up, especially when the first episode sounds gibberish to you. Some of them may have the answers to solving your problem. Besides, a lot of sleep talking triggers are brought by stressful circumstances. Hence, you may end up in your sessions blurting out pointers of people, things, or situations that may be possible causes. Properly analyze your sessions by downloading a sleep talker app. Then, listen to the recordings and see if you can get any recurring themes. Others opt to have a sleep diary that you can record behaviors and activities that affect your sleep time. From the food you consumed, the time you went to bed, to other main events of the day.

To sum up, with the above tips, it is possible to stop sleep talking. Plus, it is rarely a long-lived condition, and after a while, it resolves itself. Nonetheless, if your partner still reports the persistence of your sleep talking sessions. Take the right measures to curb this sleep disorder.