5 Mistakes Freelance Designers Can Make Which Can Ruin Their Design Career

We understand that working with international clients has many perks such as a good payout, a developed design sense, leverage, and space for exploration and whatnot. However, many of the modern-day freelance designers often fall under the false pretense that winning a client is all about delivering quality work. The truth goes way beyond that because it’s not all about how good you’re at your job! It’s a bit more than that especially when you’re dealing with enterprise-level organizations.

What mistakes should a professional freelance designer often make that a web design company in Dubai can easily overcome? Here are a few common mistakes that a designer must avoid at all costs.

Lack of Effective Communication

The success story of a web designer begins with effective communication. Many times, web designer starts with the project not realizing that they have failed to establish the perfect communication with their clients. As a result, they often fail to gather the right details and in return create a marvelous looking website design that later gets disapproved. It’s not because the designer doesn’t have the right skill set, it’s usually because they failed to grasp the right idea which the company wanted to express. As a result, they spend nights in revising the product which takes a big chunk off their time.

While some clients go into the micro-detailing, others give you a vast canvas to explore.

If you won’t establish the perfect communication, you may fail to differentiate between the two and might end up boggling yourself during the designing process. One way to counteract this problem is to create a series of questions and send them out to your client before you initiate the project. In this way, your client will provide you with absolute clarity on what they are seeking so you can design well.

Deciding How Many times You Will Revise

More often than not, web designers usually get mind boggled when they had to perform multiple revisions. It usually occurs when they fail to grasp the idea of the client and as a result, they are forced to keep offering revisions until the design doesn’t come out the way your client is expecting. Also, at the same time, the client might take advantage of the situation and if he can’t come up with a solution the first time, he or she can keep reiterating the design until it perfectly fits their personal requirement.

Now you don’t want to fall into that temper trap, do you?

It’s why most mobile app development Dubai company pre-decide that they will only offer a limited number of revisions to their respective clients so they don’t have to avoid going through the same drill.

Your talent is precious! Don’t let others walk over you and trample it under their feet.

Don’t Develop a Habit of Missing Deadlines

One of the perks of being your own boss is that you don’t have to face any sort of work anxiety. However, if you want to establish a good reputation and maintain an image among your respective clients then it is best that you develop a habit of not missing deadlines rather than missing them.

Most clients choose to walk away from quality web designers just because they are either too busy to pay attention to their project deliveries, or they are a slacker and have a bad habit of procrastination.

Are you one such person, then trust me, you won’t be able to play the design game as a freelancer for long. It’s why most businesses prefer to pay extra to professional web design agencies rather than individuals because they are able to fill the gap with a professional design as well as timely deliveries.

As a freelancer, setup your deadlines and milestones yourself when bringing a client on board.

Make sure to organize your work planner, don’t think of yourself as a wonder boy or wonder woman who can complete 10 projects in just a week’s time. Schedule your tasks and deliver them accordingly.

Don’t Agree to Work for Less

Your worth is your worth, no matter how big or small the web design task is, know your worth.

If you have spent time developing up your talent, it’s best that you charge a reasonable price. Many web designers, in the wake of building up their portfolio, they sometimes end up charging a less amount. Now, this strategy just might work if you’re a novice level web designer, but here’s an act that we can’t expect coming from an expert designer. If you’re an expert in your field and you know what you do and how to do it, then my suggestion is that you charge at least enough of what you deserve!

For any reason, may it be big or small, it’s best that you don’t agree to work for anything that goes below the belt. It will be like putting your own talent behind, and working at the whims of others.

Lastly, Don’t Make it All About You

Your client should be a priority.

How does your girlfriend feels when you don’t make her feel special? Well, your client is just the same as your girlfriend. They would like to share ideas, life happenings, and whatnot with you. At times, they will look towards you to provide them with solutions to their problems, and you’ve to be on your toes!

When you make your clients feel that they are special, then just like your girlfriend, they will be loyal.

Make it a priority to make your clients feel that they are important. By making them feel special, you will not only convince them that you are the right person for the job, but you will also win their trust.

So here are the five common mistakes that I believe every freelance designer should pay attention to. By falling in these pitfalls, a web designer can observe serious lashback when it comes to career.