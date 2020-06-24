How to choose a green cleaning supplier

You may be surprised to learn that the traditional household cleaners sitting inside your laundry cupboard are doing a lot more harm than they are good. In fact, a lot of the top-selling cleaning products contain harsh chemicals that can cause developmental issues, asthma, hormone problems, and skin irritation. How can you ensure your home or commercial property is both smelling fresh and free from germs, without adding harmful chemicals into the mix?

Green cleaning is the answer! It’s been around for a long time, but has hit the mainstream market in recent years as a viable alternative to traditional cleaners. Rather than the toxic chemicals that are found in traditional cleaners, green cleaning supplies include natural ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, lemon and essential oils. So, where do you begin? We’re dishing up a few tips to help you choose a green cleaning supplier.

Consider your needs

Your cleaning needs will vary based on the type of property you have. For residential buildings, you can make changes to household cleaning products, hand wash, shower gel and hygiene products, and plastics around the home. If you’re moving home or doing some spring cleaning, you can use recyclable boxes and biodegradable materials. You should also take green practices into account when you’re doing general maintenance around the home, like cleaning gutters, painting walls, or updating heating or cooling systems. When it comes to commercial buildings, traditional paper supplies can be swapped for sustainably sourced products, plastic bin liners can be switched for biodegradable liners, and paper towels can be swapped for high-speed hand dryers. Some companies, like Cleanfocus.com.au, specialise in green cleaning while others may be open to adopting new practices. Having the right products on hand is a great start, but it’s a knowledgeable cleaning staff that will make all the difference in ensuring the commercial property – be it a healthcare facility, school, or business building – is properly disinfected.

Beware of misleading labels

When it comes to marketing of any kind, we all know that it can be misleading. The same goes for green cleaning supplies. The most deceptive technique that brands will use is in their package colouring. Oftentimes products will be covered in shades of green or blue with labels like ‘non-toxic,’ ‘natural,’ or ‘eco-friendly’ slapped on the front. These techniques help you, as a customer, associate the brand with nature, but that doesn’t mean they are safe to use. To avoid being caught out next time you’re shopping for supplies, keep a list of green approved ingredients on your phone to ensure you make an informed choice.

Purchase from reputable sources

When you think of ‘green cleaning supplies,’ your mind might instantly turn to homemade bottles and sprays. While the DIY route is a great option (we’ll talk about this soon), you certainly don’t have to do it if you don’t want to. You can purchase green cleaning supplies off the shelf, either online or from your local supermarket. When it comes to finding a reputable supplier, it’s important that you do your research and take the time to read through the ingredients list. There are a growing number of websites dedicated to supplying a broad range of green cleaning products. These include biome and flora&fauna. Reputable Australian green cleaning brands include ecostore, Koala Eco and Counter Culture. However, if you’re just wanting to grab something off the shelf of your local supermarket, Coles and Woolworths have some good options. The big supermarkets stock brands like ecostore, and also run their own lines of green-friendly products, with everything from kitchen cleaners to bathroom and shower spray, and even air freshener. There are more than enough options at your fingertips to meet your home or commercial cleaning needs!

Make your own supplies

If DIY is more your style, you can make your own green cleaning supplies from scratch. Ingredients like bicarbonate of soda, white vinegar, lemon juice, essential oils, olive oil, salt and more can be combined to make everything from air fresheners to all-purpose cleaner.

Getting started on your green cleaning journey can be a bit overwhelming at first. But with this information up your sleeve, you can be confident choosing the right green cleaning supplies for your home and business.