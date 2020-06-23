Fourth Named Storm Dolly Forms in Open Atlantic, No Threat to Texas

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Dolly is the fourth named storm of 2020, but poses no threat to Texas. The storm is currently moving into the open Atlantic off the coast of New England and is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours.

What you should do:

While Tropical Storm Dolly will not impact Texas, we are still in the early stages of Hurricane Season.

All residents should GET A KIT, MAKE A PLAN and STAY INFORMED on tropical weather.

GET A KIT

Check your hurricane preparedness kit.

Start picking up items you need now, before Hurricane Season starts.

Do not forget about items for pets, babies and those with special medical needs.

MAKE A PLAN

Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate.

Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

STAY INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: