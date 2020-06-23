Domino’s® in Brookshire is Now Open

Locally-owned store is ready to serve the community through contactless delivery and carryout

BROOKSHIRE, Texas, June 23, 2020 – Domino’s “pizza theater” in Brookshire, located at 3905 11th St., is now open and ready to serve the local community.

“These are hard times, but we want local residents to know that we’re here to serve them,” said Sadig Abdelmotal, Brookshire Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re in the business of making delicious pizza and we want to help everyone the best way we know how – by providing a hot meal for them.”

Domino’s in Brookshire provides contactless delivery to customers, as well as carryout to those who prefer it. The new location’s pizza theater design brings the art and fun of pizza-making to the forefront, as it allows customers to see their pizza being made, each step of the way. The store also features a drive-thru to pick up carryout orders.

“The safety of our team members and customers is always our first priority,” said Abdelmotal. “With that in mind, the store is taking a number of extra precautions to keep everyone safe.”

Domino’s in Brookshire is also looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

“Our hearts break for those who have lost their jobs or who are facing reduced hours because of this pandemic,” said Abdelmotal. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com. To place an order from Domino’s in Brookshire, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 346-707-2116.

To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

