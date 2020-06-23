5 Horses Join Possible Lineup For 2020 Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes this year usually comes as the second segment of the Triple Crown Series will take place on October 3, 2020. With this schedule movement, it will now serve as the culminating show of the said race, identifying who can take the most prestigious Triple Crown title this season.

The Stronach Group, which is the owner of the Preakness Stakes, has announced that the racing will still settle at Pimlico Park. Among the races in the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes has the shortest running distance. However, it has the most critical role to play this year as it might feature the Belmont Stakes and Derby finishers to vie for the Triple Crown.

While this horse racing event comes in more than four months from now, it’s early to tell the odds value for the Preakness Stakes hopefuls. So, to spice up your Triple Crown horse racing experience, here are the possible 2020 Preakness Stakes contenders you need to watch out for.

Tiz The Law

Tiz The Law is one of the most famous Triple crown hopefuls this year since the start of the season. His odds value is incredibly leading him to earn the top spots in many horse racing ranking platforms. This three-year-old colt is an entry by Sackatoga Stable, which is ridden by Manuel Franco and trained by Barclay Tagg.

In line with that, he will possibly run the upcoming Preakness Stakes to vie for the Triple Crown this year. Initially, Tiz The Law had confirmed his participation in the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Derby. This racehorse has won several stakes races titles, including the Holy Bull Stakes, Champagne Stakes, and Florida Derby.

Basin

Another horse that will probably show up in the Preakness Stakes this October is Basin. He will also run in the Triple Crown races starting with the Belmont Stakes this weekend. This colt was foaled on May 12, 2017, by Jackpot Farm, who accomplished six racing games. Apart from that, Basin is trained by Steven M. Asmussen, and his jockey is Ricardo Santana Jr.

As he grapples for the upcoming Preakness Stakes, Basin comes with an impressive horse racing form to convince many bettors that he deserves to win the title. Some of his racing achievements include a winning title from the Runhappy Hopeful Stakes last year. Also, he earned the 4th place for Oaklawn Stakes, 2nd place in Arkansas Derby, and 3rd place in the Rebel Stakes.

Modernist

Trained by William I. Mott, Modernist is in the best form to complete saddle up for this year’s Triple Crown races, including the Preakness Stakes. This colt was bred by Wygod Family LLC, who started five successful racing games since his birth. Like Tiz The Law, Modernist has gained excellent odds value for betting in the Triple Crown.

Some of his racing achievements include a third-place finish in the Louisiana Derby and a title he won in the Risen Star Stakes. Although this is his only stakes race experience, he can hustle hard inside the racecourse and shows an excellent running style that can help him earn the Preakness title.

Sole Volante

Another possible Preakness Stakes hopeful this year is Sole Volante. In the current Triple Crown odds ranking, which includes the Belmont Stakes and the Kentucky Derby, he generates impressive wagering lines that can convince you to bet for him. Sole Volante is Patrick Biancone’s entry, which is bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited.

Moreover, this colt has a colorful horse racing form, which allows him to be a famous racehorse in today’s Triple Crown search. His achievements include a third-place finish in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes. Aside from that, he also won the Sam F. Davis Stakes and placed second in the Tampa Bay Derby.

Storm The Court

The last horse that might complete the upcoming Preakness lineup is Storm the Court. This horse is inspired to run in the Triple Crown this year as he also comes in a colorful horse racing form to boast. He is Peter Eurton’s entry, bred by Stepping Stone Farm, who has accomplished seven racing games since birth.

Out of these seven horse racing games, he achieved notable placement, including a first-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Apart from that, he participated in the San Vicente Stakes, where he got fourth place. Two months ago, he wrestled in the San Felipe Stakes and won third place. His latest achievement was a 6th placer in the Arkansas Derby.

Takeaway

As the Triple Crown this year progresses with a unique segment arrangement, the racehorses joining this event are in full-force to showcase an action-packed show. With this, the fans and bettors are thrilled to gamble in the massive betting games. So, as Preakness Stakes culminates the said event, make sure to track the five horses listed above as one of them might be worthy for the Triple Crown this year.