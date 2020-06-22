YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of June 22

YMCA of Greater Houston continues food distribution efforts

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of June 22. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real-time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.

Monday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6700 Bellaire Boulevard Houston, TX 77074 9 a.m. until supplies last M.D. Anderson Family YMCA hosted by Holy Name Church (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 1920 Marion St. Houston, TX 77009 9 a.m. until supplies last Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 14650 Highway 3 Webster, TX 77598 9 a.m. until supplies last *T.W. Davis Family YMCA hosted at Wharton County Junior College (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 5333 FM 1640 Richmond, TX 77496 9 a.m. until supplies last

Tuesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 9 a.m. until supplies last *East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 9 a.m. until supplies last Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 9 a.m. until supplies last

Wednesday

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 9 a.m. until supplies last

Thursday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*Greater Grace Church (Food Distribution) 10800 Scott St Houston, TX 77047 9 a.m. until supplies last *Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Kid’s Meals) Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Friday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*HCC Alief Hayes Campus (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 2811 Hayes Rd, Houston, TX 77082 9 a.m. until supplies last *White Oak Music Hall (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 2915 N Main St. Houston, TX 77009 *Parking Lot A 9 a.m. until supplies last *Church Without Walls (Food Distribution) 5725 Queenston Blvd. Houston, TX 77084 9 a.m. until supplies last

Saturday