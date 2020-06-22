YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of June 22

YMCA of Greater Houston continues food distribution efforts
YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of June 22. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.
Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real-time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.
Monday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites
|Connect YMCA
(Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6700 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
9 a.m. until supplies last
|
M.D. Anderson Family YMCA hosted by Holy Name Church (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
1920 Marion St.
Houston, TX 77009
9 a.m. until supplies last
|
Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
14650 Highway 3
Webster, TX 77598
9 a.m. until supplies last
|*T.W. Davis Family YMCA hosted at Wharton County Junior College (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
5333 FM 1640
Richmond, TX 77496
9 a.m. until supplies last
Tuesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites
|
*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park
(Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12351 Kuykendahl Road
Houston TX 77067
9 a.m. until supplies last
|
*East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School
(Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6001 Gulf Freeway
Houston TX 77023
9 a.m. until supplies last
|
Houston Texans YMCA
(Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
5202 Griggs Road
Houston TX 77021
9 a.m. until supplies last
Wednesday
|
Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
9 a.m. until supplies last
Thursday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites
|*Greater Grace Church
(Food Distribution)
10800 Scott St
Houston, TX 77047
9 a.m. until supplies last
|*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park
(Kid’s Meals)
Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Friday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites
|
*HCC Alief Hayes Campus (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
2811 Hayes Rd,
Houston, TX 77082
9 a.m. until supplies last
|
*White Oak Music Hall
(Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
2915 N Main St.
Houston, TX 77009 *Parking Lot A
9 a.m. until supplies last
|
*Church Without Walls
(Food Distribution)
5725 Queenston Blvd. Houston, TX 77084
9 a.m. until supplies last
Saturday
|Woodlands Family YMCA at Shadowbend
(Food Distribution)
6145 Shadowbend Pl,
The Woodlands, TX 77381
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.