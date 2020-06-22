Participate In Libraries’ Book Clubs From Home  

Book lovers don’t need to let COVID-19 social distancing keep them from sharing their opinions and feelings about books with other readers.

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer a different format for book-club meetings this summer – all book-club meetings will take place online through Zoom so that readers can interact with others in real time and participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Fort Bend County Libraries’ book clubs represent a wide variety of books and genres. Book clubs that were previously specific to particular branches can now be enjoyed by readers all across the library system.

Books can be requested by calling the libraries, or by placing them on hold in the online catalog. They can be picked up from the libraries through FBCL’s Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service. Digital versions of the books are also available for download from FBCL’s eLibrary.

Because the book club meetings will take place over the Internet via Zoom, participants should register for the meetings by going to the FBCL website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on “Classes and Events,” and register for the book club meetings of their choice. A link to the Zoom sessions will be emailed to all who have registered.

The schedule of book club meetings in July is as follows:

Wednesday, July 8, 7:00-8:00 pm – University Branch Book Club

The book to be discussed is Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery, written by Scott Kelly.

Thursday, July 9, 4:00-5:00 pm – Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Anime Club

The book to be discussed is Batman Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, created by James Tynion IV.

Thursday, July 9, 1:00-2:00 pm – Sugar Land Book Break

The book to be discussed is The Astronaut Wives Club, written by Lily Koppel.

Tuesday, July 14, 2:00-3:00 pm – Mission Bend Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Promise, written by Ann Weisgarber.

Thursday, July 16, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Book Break Book Club

The book to be discussed is Shadow Divers: The True Adventure of Two Americans Who Risked Everything to Solve One of the Last Mysteries of World War II, written by Robert Kurson.

Saturday, July 18, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club

The book to be discussed is Giant Spider & Me, Volume 1, created by Kikori Morino.

Monday, July 27, 3:00-4:00 pm – Booked on Crime Mystery Book Club

Readers are encouraged to talk about the mystery novel of their choice.

The book club meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom sessions will be emailed to all who register. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).