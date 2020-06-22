KCM Reschedules its Golf Tournament to September 28

By George Slaughter

Katy Christian Ministries has rescheduled its annual golf tournament to September 28, at Willow Fork Country Club, 21055 Westheimer Parkway.

Proceeds from the tournament and accompanying silent auction raise money for Katy Christian Ministries activities. The fundraising goal is $100,000. This is the 21st year that Katy Christian Ministries has held a tournament.

The tournament was postponed in response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was originally set for June 29.

Fort Bend Pct. 3 County Commissioner Andy Meyers and Fort Bend Charities, Parkway Fellowship, BGE, Grace Fellowship, and Womack are among the sponsors.

Katy Christian Ministries, known colloquially as KCM, is a social service non-profit organization that serves Katy and the West Houston area. It was established in the 1980s and offers emergency financial assistance, a food pantry, a crisis center that provides services to domestic abuse and sexual assault victims, a retail store, and a donation center.

Sponsors, donations, volunteers, and vendors are welcomed. For more information, visit the KCM website at http://www.ktcm.org/golf.