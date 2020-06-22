COVID-19 is Quickly Spreading in our Community – Get Tested Now

New HCPH Mobile Locations Offer Free Testing June 22-27

Houston – Harris County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are continuing to increase. You can have the virus without having symptoms, but still infect others. This disease is very contagious so don’t take any chances with your health or your family’s. Get tested now. It’s free and only takes a few minutes at any of Harris County Public Health’s 6 drive through testing sites. Four sites change locations weekly to provide easy access to a variety of Harris County neighborhoods.

Sign up online at www.hcphtx.org, take the self-assessment and drive to the test site. Or call 832-927-7575. To get tested the next day, call or register online after 2:00 p.m. Results are available in 3-5 business days. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.

Two stationary sites are in CyFair at the Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and Pasadena, on the San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505. Stationary sites are open 6 days, Monday-Saturday. Mobile sites are open Monday-Saturday but closed one weekday.

Mobile locations for the week of June 22-27, Monday-Saturday are:

Lone Star College – North Harris Campus 2700 Thorne Dr, Houston, TX 77073

Closed Tuesday, June 23

Bay Area Community Center 5002 E NASA Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586

Closed Wednesday, June 24

Hayes Elementary School 21203 Park Timbers Ln, Katy, TX 77450

Closed Thursday, June 25

Lone Star College Tomball 700 Graham Dr, Tomball, TX 77375

Closed Friday, June 26

In addition to getting tested, take precaution to prevent getting the virus. When you leave home, bring a face covering or mask with you and put it on if you are in a location where you can’t keep a 6-foot distance between yourself and others. Wash your hands frequently and sanitize objects (like your phone) that you touch frequently. Avoid sick people and stay home if you are sick. Visit www.hcphtx.org for COVID-19 updates and resources.