Statement from Gulf Coast AFL-CIO Executive Director Hany Khalil on New Order by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Mandating Mask Usage in Businesses

“ From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has taken bold steps to protect the health of working people, and today’s order to mandate businesses require masks for employees and visitors is no exception. We all want to re-open, but it’s critical that we re-open the right way, and implementing rules to ensure that workers are protected on the job is essential.

The science is clear: masks save lives. The Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation thanks Judge Hidalgo for fighting to keep workers in Harris County safe.”