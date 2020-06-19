Sienna and Needville Tax Offices Temporarily Closed

Due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sienna Tax Office will be closed until further notice, and the Needville office will continue to remain closed to the public. Tax Office staff will collect and process transactions received through the mail and drop boxes at both locations. The Richmond office, along with the Katy, Missouri City, and Sugar Land offices are offering full-service auto and property tax processing at their normal business hours.

“The Tax Office remains committed to providing the high level of customer service our county residents expect and deserve,” said Carrie Surratt, Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector. “To do that, we must effectively staff our offices to maximize the number of transactions processed while minimizing customer wait times. We know this will be a temporary inconvenience for our customers, so we thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. We also want to remind residents that Governor Abbott’s waiver for registration renewals, disabled placards, and title transfers is still in effect. This means that law enforcement will not issue citations for expired stickers and placards, and customers will not incur sales tax or delinquent transfer penalties for late title transfers.”

Residents are strongly encouraged to continue using contact-free methods for their auto and property tax needs, as seating is limited in Tax Office lobbies due to social distancing guidelines. Online registration renewal is available at renew.txdmv.gov, while property tax payments can be made at www.fortbendcountytx.gov/services/paypropertytaxes.

Please visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov/taxoffice and follow the Fort Bend County Tax Office on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for future updates. Tax Office staff are also available to assist customers by email at FBCTaxInfo@fortbendcountytx.org or by calling 281-341-3710.