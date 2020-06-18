Statement from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on DACA

Harris County, Texas – June 18, 2020, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA):

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a victory not just for the Dreamers brought to this nation and this community as young people, but for common decency and the very values we all should hold dear as Americans. Dreamers are not strangers. They have come to know and love our country just as any other American citizen does. They serve in our military, they work as healthcare workers and first responders, they contribute to our county’s economy and they pledge allegiance to our flag. Today, I’m filled with pride that our judicial system stood up to divisiveness and did the right thing.”