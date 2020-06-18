Fort Bend County Libraries’ Curbside Service Unavailable Independence Day Weekend  

The Books & More! Curbside Pickup service at all branches of Fort Bend County Libraries will be unavailable July 3-5, in observance of Independence Day. Regular Books & More! Curbside Pick-up service hours at the libraries will resume on Monday, July 6.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies, downloading e-books or music, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.