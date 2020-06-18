Exciting Virtual Programs For Young Adults, Teens In July  

This summer, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer fun, virtual programs specifically designed for high school-age teens in grades 9 through 12.

The programs will be either live-streamed via Zoom or pre-recorded videos. Registration is required for the live-streamed programs only. An email with the link for the Zoom meeting will be sent to all who register.

The pre-recorded how-to videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab, selecting “Virtual Programs,” and finding the virtual “class” on the dates listed.

“YA: Toilet-Paper-Roll Wreaths” – Thursday, July 9 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to take used toilet-paper rolls to create a wreath for a door.

“YA: Fairy Tales vs. Disney Trivia” – Friday, July 10, 2:00-2:30 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Compete with other teens to test your knowledge of traditional fairy tales and Disney’s version of them. The free Kahoot app will be used for the challenge, so be sure to have the app downloaded onto a device before the event begins. Registration is required.

“YA: Hydro-Dipping Craft” – Friday, July 10 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to make a one-of-a-kind masterpiece using “hydro-dipping,” a technique that results in a pattern similar to tie-dye but uses spray paint instead. It can be used on different objects, from shoes to coffee mugs.

“YA Advisory Council” – Tuesday, July 14, 4:00-4:40 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Teens are invited to express ideas, organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Registration is required.

“YA: Acrylic Pours” – Tuesday, July 14 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft-demonstration video, learn how to mix paint colors with water and use various techniques to create different effects in a colorful masterpiece.

“YA Make It! Altered Art” – Wednesday, July 15 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to transform old, dated paintings and pictures with the addition of unique characters with a modern twist.

“YA: Harry Potter Trivia” – Friday, July 17, 2:00-2:30 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Compete with other teens to test your knowledge of all things Harry Potter. The competition will consist of trivia questions from the movies as well as the books. The free Kahoot app will be used for the challenge, so be sure to have the app downloaded onto a device before the event begins. Registration is required.

“Sugar Land Teen Book Club” – Tuesday, July 21, 3:00-3:30 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Join in a discussion of The Serpent King, written by Jeff Zentner. Registration is required.

“YA: Miniature Siege Weapons” – Wednesday, July 22 (pre-recorded video)

Learn how to build miniature “siege machines” such as trebuchets, catapults, and ballista, capable of destroying even the stoutest marshmallow tower!

“YA: Newspaper Pottery” – Wednesday, July 22 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to transform old newspapers into colorful pottery bowls and pots.

“YA: Paper-Bead Jewelry” – Thursday, July 23(pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to create a variety of beads out of paper. The beads can be used to make fun pieces of jewelry.

“YA: DIY Dog Toys Craft” – Friday, July 24 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to make unique dog toys out of old t-shirts.

“YA: Intro to Stained Glass” – Friday, July 24 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to create a stained-glass work of art. Library staff will show how to use a picture frame, puffy paint, Mod-Podge®, and acrylic paints to make a masterpiece.

“YA: Decorating with PomPoms” – Tuesday, July 28 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to make yarn pompom, and how to decorate with them.

“YA: Semi-Homemade Boba Tea” – Wednesday, July 29 (pre-recorded video)

Make and enjoy boba (bubble) tea at home! In this craft demonstration video, learn what ingredients are needed, and how to prepare various flavors and toppings.

The meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the live Zoom sessions only; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).