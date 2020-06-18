5 Reasons Why Celebrities Love Instagram

Let us be candid. Hollywood celebrities are better on the photo-sharing site, Instagram, and doing way better than brands. Popularity and fame give actors in the glamour town an edge over businesses on social media platforms. Just like companies, celebs have a stake on Instagram, and these days, movie stars and pop singers are like multi-hyphenate tycoons, beauty brands, wireless networks, and eco-friendly companies on social sites. Moreover, celebrities are also great influencers promoting all things from sports shoes to burgers.

According to an article published on Edition.cnn.com, celebs can remain in the game because Instagram Live makes it possible. In this article, we will walk you through the reasons why celebrities are better on Instagram and love the platform.

Celebs make the most of captions to make their photos pop

Humor does wonders on the photo-sharing site, and therefore, the caption is the right element to use a punch line to make your photo pop. Instagram is the best platform to add some context, publicize something, as well as include a prompt.

If you know Take Blake Lively, also called Serena van der Woodsen in the TV show Gossip Girl is extremely popular on Instagram. Serena is married to Ryan Reynolds. Oh yes, she selected the best one. Therefore, you need to think of a catchy, witty punch line to make your Instagram photo create the wow effect. Even brands can do the same.

Celebs like web humor

To look hilarious on the web is always simpler than it appears. Celebrities know this and several businesses have learned this the hard way. If you know about the Monterey Bay Aquarium that backfired by depicting otter Abbey as a ‘thicc’ girl.

When it comes to the funniest celebrities, they know that the tone, delivery, and timing count when it comes to humor or comedy. Now, this is one aspect, which no one understands better than the Canadian actor, filmmaker, and businessperson, Ryan Reynolds. Ryan is the bawdy star in Deadpool and he owns Aviation Ginn. Did you know that within a couple of the Peloton exercising bike advertisement going all viral, Ryan posted a video reply ad that placed a straight-faced twist on the original?

Again, Reese Witherspoon is to deliver a few of the powerful caption form on Instagram. Reese’s New Year resolution post checks many things off the Instagram caption checklist, which includes a gracious CTA and the elegant use of hashtags. When people and businesses know their way about on the platform, they can easily buy Instagram followers and likes in no time.

Celebs take their audience behind the scenes

All like to gaze behind the drapery. It could be any backstage drama behind the gold-tufted curtain of the popular Oscar Awards, or simply an unfiltered peep into daily life, celebrities from the tinsel town can provide their followers with special treatment by taking people behind the scenes. The best example is the popular coffee dance of Jonathan Van Ness, an American TV personality, podcaster, and hairdresser.

Now, that concept holds for brands as well. You can take your fans and followers on a virtual tour of your company or plant to boast of your environment-friendly practices or delight them by showing the notable presentations and displays of a business conference.

Celebs know how to use video on Instagram

There are many celebs, as popular behind the scenes as they are in front of the camera. The celebrities make good use of this talent on the photo-sharing site Instagram. Jennifer Garner, an American entrepreneur, actress, and activist, popular on 13 going on 30, and the Alias has made social media video into fine art.

When it comes to the episodes of her popular Pretend Cooking Show or her daily tricks, Jennifer’s unusual adventures are so much captivating that websites like Buzzfeed break the content still by still. That is the power of Instagram photos and videos.

Again, American actor Will Smith’s video game is as refreshing just like ‘fly and showcases’ heroic range. The themes vary from profound reflections to a feral night at the Robot Restaurant in Tokyo.

Celebrities know that the face matters

The visual site Instagram is one such place where celebrities look their best. This is done best by celebs than anybody else. If you consider Anna Speckhart, she is the real model in the true sense of the word, hopping from approx 50,000 followers to a whopping 80k in very less time with her face-frontward Instagram feed.

Then, selfies are not solely about looking pretty because the audience connects with human faces. Based on the findings of the Georgia Institute of Technology as well as Yahoo Labs, images that have faces, are 38 percent more probable to garner likes on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

Conclusion

Now that you know why celebs love Instagram and how powerful the social media platform is, you can use it to take your branding to the next level.