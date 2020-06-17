Why should automobile brands buy likes on Instagram?

Advertising your cars on Instagram can be lucrative, no matter whether your target audience includes luxury or traditional car buyers. People on this social media channel are crazy for videos and pictures that feature cars. It will not be wrong to say that vehicles are one of the top niches that interest users. Hence, if you were not aware of this or were missing from the action here, you need to reimagine your strategy. As per social media experts, Instagram is well-known for its visual capabilities, due to which dealerships and people get an opportunity to connect more aesthetically.

There are millions of next generation smartphone users. If you want to influence their purchase decision, eventually, you first have to increase your reach to them. For this, you can try multiple things like others. For instance, if yours is a luxury segment, you can capture a comfortable road trip in the car and how it helped you enjoy your journey. Similarly, you can shoot in rugged locations for adventurists and show the ease of doing it all because of your vehicle. Targeting such interest groups can be extremely useful. Then, you can also post about auto shows where you participated. Automobile lovers cannot miss it. While all these activities are essential, you cannot expect them to expand your footprint across Instagram as quickly as you desire.

The reasons are quite distinct. Unless you are a large dealership or manufacturing brand, very few people will have awareness about you. Due to this, even when you start regular posting of content (photos or videos), the reach will still be less. It will take time to build a community. You can solve this problem if you buy likes on Instagram; the increase in likes will lead to increased viewership of your posts. More and more people will come in contact with your content either directly or through their followers. As the chain of reaction gets triggered, you can expect to reap tremendous benefits from your other strategies.

If you still have any doubts, look here what buying likes can do for your automotive business or brand on Instagram.

Reasons to buy likes on Instagram

A boost to the popularity

Everyone knows vehicles are premium products, and the competition is outrageous in this field, especially for dealers. While posting photos and videos regularly is a plus, you cannot expect them to push your number of likes beyond a specific limit. And even if the count rises, it will be marginally higher. It means you will have to wait for more to get widespread attention.

Since it may not be favorable, you can earn paid likes and make your campaigns accessible. The more likes it gets, the more new users will start noticing your brand. They can feel encouraged to go through your posts more because of its high views and likes.

Time and effort saving

As hinted above, it is not easy to get organic likes and followers instantly. It may take years to achieve this, especially if your auto dealership is a new entry in the market. But you cannot afford to wait and watch here. Agility is the key to gain an advantage over your rivals. And for this, you can add automatic likes to your account after paying for it. You can gradually build on this base and get many interested buyers or customers. What you have got after years of effort, you can attain it with a bit of strategy within a shorter duration.

Strong brand presence

Sometimes even larger auto brands also invest in this to save their image. It is easy to assume because you cannot garner volumes of likes and followers with every post. Some can be underperforming too. As a celebrated auto service provider, it can go against your reputation. But if you opt for paid likes, you don’t need to worry about it and can focus on core ideas. The earned likes can bring potential customers before you, driving more revenues, which is another aspect.

The credibility part

Since cars are one of the expensive buys, no one would associate with you unless you have some name and fame on social media, particularly Instagram. People will like to see how credible you are and then only engage with you. To encourage them to take the first step towards this, you have to show them your popularity, reflecting through the high number of likes. So, if you want to see higher conversions, you first need to prove your trustworthiness. And this you can establish quickly through the paid likes.

Most of the brands are using this marketing technique, and you, too, can take advantage of this to push your other marketing efforts and succeed. Social media is agile, where you have to catch the pace to move faster. Since you deal with vehicles, it can be more relevant for you.