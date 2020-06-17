The Union Kitchen is now open in Katy at Stableside at Falcon Landing Gr8 Plate Hospitality opens 7th TUK location  

HOUSTON (June 16, 2020) — Gr8 Plate Hospitality has opened its seventh The Union Kitchen (TUK) location in Katy (9920 Gaston Rd., Suite 100) at Stableside at Falcon Landing in Cinco Ranch, adjacent to the newly-opened Jax Grill location.

This is TUK’s seventh location in Greater Houston, following the Boardwalk Towne Lake location that opened last July in Cypress. Known for creating “The perfect UNION of good friends and great food,” Gr8 Plate owner Paul Miller’s neighborhood restaurant will be in a soft opening phase with modified hours this week. TUK’s popular weekend brunch will be available this Saturday and Sunday for Father’s Day, and the restaurant will begin with its full menu and operating hours beginning next Tuesday, June 23.

Miller — a Katy resident — opened his first The Union Kitchen in 2010. The restaurant was inspired by the student union at Purdue, where he was on the football and wrestling teams and majored in Restaurant, Hotel, Institutional and Tourism Management. Miller opened a third Jax Grill at Stableside at Falcon Landing last week, the first new location for that restaurant in 25 years.

Like Jax, TUK Katy was designed by Mark Boucher of Houston-based Boucher Design Group and built by Charles Chapman of Corinthian Contracting. The new 5,100-square-foot restaurant has 207 seats, including a large bar area with four wine coolers, 50 seats and 15 seats at the bar. It also includes a private banquet room with seating up to 32 and a 100-seat patio, which faces a green space shared by Jax Grill.

The restaurant features the same menu as the existing TUK locations and will eventually include exclusive items unique to the Katy neighborhood. Executive Chef James Lundy will oversee the kitchen with Chef Paul Winn (former regional culinary partner at Abuelos). TUK Katy will be led by a seasoned management crew including General Manager David Ray (formerly at TUK Memorial and Cypress).

TUK will be open for brunch, lunch and dinner this Saturday, with special Father’s Day hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday at regular operating hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TUK and Jax Grill are located across the street from Obra D. Tompkins High School. Neighbors include a 121,000-square-foot VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa and 102,000-square-foot Kroger Signature store.

ABOUT THE UNION KITCHEN

Led by Paul Miller of Gr8 Plate Hospitality since 2010, The Union Kitchen offers “The perfect UNION of good friends and great food”, blending Global Cuisine with Southern Hospitality. The neighborhood restaurant offers a variety of menu items from traditional classics to global cuisine prepared straight from a scratch kitchen, serving featured local favorites unique to each location. Privately owned and operated, The Union Kitchen has seven locations (Bellaire, Memorial, Kingwood, Ella, Washington, Cypress, Katy). For more information, visit www.theunionkitchen.com or call (346) 571-3968.

ABOUT GR8 PLATE HOSPITALITY

Houston-based Gr8 Plate Hospitality is led by restaurateur Paul Miller and his wife Doris Miller, who were jointly named 2018 Restaurateur of the Year by the Greater Houston Restaurant Association. Gr8 Plate operates ten Houston-area restaurants with more than 400 employees, including seven The Union Kitchen locations (Bellaire, Memorial, Kingwood, Ella, Washington, Cypress, Katy) and three Jax Grill locations (Bellaire, Shepherd, Katy). For more information, visit www.gr8plate.com or call (346) 571-3968.