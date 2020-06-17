MALAYSIAN HOT SPOT PHAT EATERY CELEBRATES TWO YEARS WITH MENU SPECIALS

Chef-Owner Alex Au-Yeung Thanks Customers for Patronage with $2 Deals and New Dim Sum Menu

KATY, Texas – On June 25 Phat Eatery celebrates two years of serving made-from-scratch Malaysian street food to their Katy neighbors and the Greater Houston community. Beginning Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 28, the restaurant will offer a variety of anniversary specials available to dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery customers. In honor of the occasion, chef and owner Alex Au-Yeung will also introduce an exciting addition to the menu: dim sum.

“Dim sum is a staple in the whole of Southeast Asia,” says Au-Yeung of the category of widely beloved Chinese small plates. “Everyone eats dim sum.” Of course, dim sum is also popular in Houston, but few options exist beyond Houston’s Chinatown, which inspired Au-Yeung to help fill that void in Katy.

Like everything at Phat Eatery, the dim sum is crafted in house using fresh ingredients. For now, the dim sum menu consists of five classic offerings: har gow (crystal prawn dumpling), shrimp-and-pork siu mai, shrimp siu mai, steamed barbecued pork buns and sticky rice lotus leaf wraps stuffed with chicken and shiitake. Order your favorites a la carte or opt for the Phat Dim Sum Platter to sample two of each creation for $15. Dine-in and to-go customers who place orders of $50 or more will receive a free variety pack of frozen dim sum to enjoy at home.

During the 10-day anniversary celebration, Au-Yeung will offer the restaurants’ legendary roti for $2 per order, as well as $2 pints of Karbach Love Street Kolsch (dine-in only). The full menu will be available for dine-in and to-go customers, with newly added chef specials: Coconut Prawns (jumbo prawns, oatmeal, toasted coconut, curry leaf and bird’s eye chili) for $26 and Ikan Bakar (show-stopping whole barbecue-grilled golden pomfret in spicy belacan sauce), $32. Also new to the menu are Phat Eatery’s housemade ice creams. In addition to the flavors rolled out during quarantine (Pandan Coconut and Durian), two new ice cream flavors are available: Ube and Malaysian Milk Tea.

To say that Phat Eatery had an eventful second year of business is an understatement. Last summer it was named among Houston’s Top 100 Restaurants by two respected publications. In the fall Au-Yeung took over the lease next door, expanding the restaurant’s footprint and doubling its seating capacity to meet customer demand. Earning additional accolades and recognition for its delicious food and warm, attentive service, it was no surprise that Phat Eatery proved to be resilient and community-minded in the face of a global pandemic and statewide restaurant shutdowns.

Quickly pivoting to meet guest needs during stay-at-home measures, Phat Eatery launched online ordering, free direct delivery, affordable family meal kits and vacuum-packed items that could be saved for future meals. Au-Yeung also supported fellow food businesses and provided meals to out-of-work hospitality professionals as a regular contributor to Houston Shift Meal. He is modest about his efforts: “It takes a lot of stress off my mind when other people are happy. I don’t expect anything in return. I feel like things will return in a bigger way down the road.”

Looking ahead, Au-Yeung hopes to continue spreading his wings. “Things are changing every year. The first year we played it pretty safe. This year, we learned better how to listen to our customers, what their needs are, and how to make them feel comfortable,” says the restaurateur. “We might get a bit more out of our comfort zone, and we will keep learning and adapting every day.”

Phat Eatery serves lunch and dinner seven days a week and currently adheres to all TRA and CDC-recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Reservations are available by calling 832-913-6382; online orders can be made at phateatery.com for curbside pickup and delivery.