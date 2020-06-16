YMCA Of Greater Houston Announces Phase Two Amenities

Wellness centers, child watch, indoor group exercise classes and family swim offered at select locations

HOUSTON (June 15, 2020) – The YMCA of Greater Houston is excited to announce Phase Two information as part of the organization’s phased opening approach. As the Y remains committed to keeping members, staff and program participants as safe as possible, the following new offerings are available:

Wellness centers

Child watch programming for ages 3+ while parents use the facility

Select indoor group exercise classes

Water walking

Indoor tracks usage

Family swim

Outdoor youth and family programming

Use of family / private change rooms

Offerings will vary by location and members are encouraged to check their center for availability and to make reservations. At a later date, the Y will announce the reopen timing for other programs and services such as in-person personal training, recreational swimming, locker and changing room amenities, playgrounds, specific recreational sports and expanded group exercise offerings.

Members and the community are encouraged to stay engaged through the virtual YMCA platform offering exercise classes, activities for kids and families, virtual swim safety videos and multiple opportunities for connection. For a full breakdown of amenities per center, visit our website at ymcahouston.org/SeeYouSoon.

The YMCA of Greater Houston is asking members to arrive at the Y in workout attire; bring a towel, mat, water bottle and personal pool equipment; bring a mask, as members are strongly encouraged to wear masks while checking in and waiting for scheduled activities to begin; download the YMCA of Greater Houston App for digital card use, reservations, schedules and updates as members will be asked to self-scan with the app or their membership card; reserve a spot for all available activities as capacity is limited.

Additional, supplementary health and safety precautions will continue being implemented to ensure the utmost safety for staff and members. During this phase, measures include, but are not limited to:

Single Entry/Exit: A single-member building entry/exit point at all YMCA locations. If needed, stairwells will be evaluated to determine if one-way traffic flows are necessary.

A single-member building entry/exit point at all YMCA locations. If needed, stairwells will be evaluated to determine if one-way traffic flows are necessary. Regular Temperature Checks: Members participating in indoor programming and staff/vendors will receive temperature checks before being allowed into the facility. Due to high outside temperatures, we will allow a 5 minute cooling off period and rechecks.

Members participating in indoor programming and staff/vendors will receive temperature checks before being allowed into the facility. Due to high outside temperatures, we will allow a 5 minute cooling off period and rechecks. Face Coverings for All Staff: Staff will be required to wear face masks while serving members or interacting with others unless teaching a group exercise class or lifeguarding.

Staff will be required to wear face masks while serving members or interacting with others unless teaching a group exercise class or lifeguarding. Designed for Social Distance: Participants will maintain 6 ft. distance between each other and all (non-equipment intensive) indoor group exercise classes will have reduced capacity.

Participants will maintain 6 ft. distance between each other and all (non-equipment intensive) indoor group exercise classes will have reduced capacity. Cleaning: Restrooms and commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected at least every two hours; pool decks will be cleaned daily; and the Y will close from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. daily for deep cleaning.

Restrooms and commonly touched surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected at least every two hours; pool decks will be cleaned daily; and the Y will close from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. daily for deep cleaning. What can members do? Stay home if sick, wear a mask and gloves, expect reduced capacity, keep socially distanced, wipe down equipment and mats, and wash your hands.

Updates on specific plans can be found on the YMCA of Greater Houston website www.ymcahouston.org, on Facebook @YMCAHouston and on Instagram @YMCAHouston.