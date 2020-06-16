Sens. Cruz, Young, Sinema Introduce Bill to Incentivize More Efficient Airport Construction 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Aviation and Space Subcommittee, Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), ranking member on the Aviation and Space Subcommittee, on Monday introduced the Expedited Delivery of Airport Infrastructure Act to incentivize more efficient completion of airport construction projects – saving taxpayer dollars and ensuring the safe and swift completion of economy boosting infrastructure projects.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) provides funding to help strengthen our nation’s aviation infrastructure, but current law does not allow airports to use AIP funds to incentivize early completion of projects. This bipartisan bill would expand the eligible uses of AIP funds to expedite certain federally financed airport development projects.

“Our local airport authorities are too often hamstrung by bureaucratic red tape that can prolong important infrastructure projects, costing both taxpayers and travelers,” Sen. Cruz said. “This legislation will provide local airports in Texas and across the country the flexibility to more efficiently use taxpayer dollars to best meets their local needs and to incentivize contractors to come in on schedule and under budget, all without imposing extra fees on travelers.”

“As the Crossroads of America, it is critical that Indiana’s airports continue to make important infrastructure investments,” Sen. Young said. “Hoosier airports are frequently working to improve their infrastructure and aviation safety with projects on their taxiways and runways, and it’s our job to help them complete those critical aviation infrastructure projects in the most efficient way possible.”

“Arizona’s airports are economic drivers for the communities they serve. Incentivizing quick completion of airport construction ensures Arizona’s aviation system can continue to grow, create jobs, and fuel our state’s economy,” Sen. Sinema said.

The AIP provides grants to public agencies and other entities for the planning, development, and execution of infrastructure projects at public-use airports, such as runways and taxiways. The Expedited Delivery of Airport Infrastructure Act would allow airports to use up to $1 million of AIP funding to incentivize the early completion of projects.

The full text of the bill can be read here. The companion bill H.R.5912 has been introduced by Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.).