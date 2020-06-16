Sen. Cruz Introduces Bill to Provide Tax Credits to Businesses That Test Employees for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today introduced the Work Safe Act, legislation that would provide tax credits to businesses that test employees for COVID-19 every week in states where the infection rates are above the national average. This comes amid fears that a second wave of the virus could hurt economic recovery as businesses start to re-open all over the country.

Upon introducing the bill, Sen. Cruz said:

“As businesses re-open and states navigate the next steps in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress should do its part to help employers cover the cost of testing to promote a safe workplace. The Work Safe Act is a commonsense solution that will increase testing and restore confidence among consumers, employees, and employers that people who have returned to work are being regularly tested for COVID-19. This will go a long way in turning the economy around and reducing the spread of the virus.”

In March, Sen. Cruz outlined testing as a top priority in this pandemic, as well as creating more capacity in medical facilities and providing critical resources for first responders and hospitals. To those ends, Sen. Cruz sent a letter to Vice President Pence urging the deployment of federally supported mobile testing sites and medical stations to help state and local governments identify and treat COVID-19 patients. Sen. Cruz also introduced the Pandemic Healthcare Access Act, which would expand access to Health Savings Accounts to anyone with a health plan for the duration of the public health crisis caused by COVID-19, and the Creating Capacity for Communities in Need Act, which would allow physician-owned hospitals to expand their facilities and provide much-needed relief for the medical facilities overwhelmed with patients.

Last month, Sen. Cruz introduced the Right to Test Act, legislation to let states approve and distribute diagnostic tests to meet state testing needs when the state or federal government has declared a public health emergency. He has also introduced legislation to enhance partnerships between companies in the U.S. and Israel to develop innovative medical projects aimed at detecting, treating, and curing COVID-19 and lessen U.S. dependence on China for life-saving medications and treatments.

