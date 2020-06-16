Parker Jones graduate of SLHS to Attend Texas A&M on Navy ROTC Scholarship

Parker Jones is a graduate of Seven Lakes High School and will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall. He has been awarded a Navy ROTC Scholarship.

The Navy Reserve Officers Training Program (Navy ROTC) is a multi-year program that runs concurrently with a student’s normal college or university educational course of study. In addition to a normal academic workload leading to a Baccalaureate degree, Navy ROTC students attend classes in Naval Science, participate in the Navy ROTC unit for drill, physical training, and other activities, and are generally taught the leadership principles and high ideals of a military officer.

Parker is the son of Jeff & Lisa Jones of Katy. He will be majoring in Biology & minoring in Spanish and be a member of the Corps of Cadets (unit S-2) at Texas A&M. Upon graduation, Jones will receive a commission as a Navy Ensign and serve a minimum 5-year commitment in the Navy.

He was a 3 year starter and 2 year captain for Seven Lakes Football, participated in wrestling and track, trained with Beast Mode Elite(BME), Air Assault 7 on 7 & Krav Maga Houston, held roles of President and Vice President of Alpha Charity League, President and Sergeant at Arms of Young Men’s Service League, a member of National Honor Society, attended FCA, attends Grace Fellowship Church and is active member and leader of Young Life. He was involved in many charitable events with Brookwood Community, the Ballard House, Katy Wolfpack, Adopt a Soldier and Lunches of Love.