Lung Association’s National Lung Health Expert Insists Texans Understand the Dangers of COPD Health Effects

Lung Health Expert Available for Interviews regarding COPD

DALLAS (June 16, 2020) – The Lung Association’s National Director of Lung Health, Jill Heins, stresses that millions of Texans may be living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, COPD undiagnosed.

“If you’ve had frequent childhood lung infections, been a smoker, or exposed to secondhand smoke, air pollution, or chemicals, you may be at risk for COPD. Common symptoms may include shortness of breath, excess mucus production and frequent coughing or wheezing,” said Heins.

Urging Texans to stay informed with appropriate steps to staying healthy, Heins is available for interviews regarding:

Lung health advocacy resources

COPD screening importance

COPD risks, symptoms, and health effects

Living with COPD

On June 9, the Lung Association announced it’s offering a free online screener, bringing awareness to COPD risk factors and providing information for your long-term health.

COPD is a progressive lung disease, meaning it gets worse over time. If diagnosed with COPD by your doctor, it’s important to take the necessary steps to stay healthy. Continue to take your prescribed medications, avoid tobacco smoke, air pollutants, and chemicals.

Ask your provider if pulmonary rehabilitation is right for you, and join a Better Breathers Club near you.

For more information to learn about COPD visit Lung.org