How Katy’s Restaurants Are Surviving The Covid-19 Pandemic

Katy’s restaurant industry is one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and recovery will take months, state experts say. In the Katy area, roughly 796 restaurant employees were laid off between April 7th and May 4th, data from the Texas Workforce Commission reveals. The restaurant industry also comprises nearly 7% of the 957,000 total unemployment insurance claims filed statewide between April 1st and May 2nd. Now, restaurants in Katy are allowed to open at 75% capacity in the next phase in Gov. Greg Abott’s plan to reopen the economy.

Restaurants staying open

Katy-area restaurants had the opportunity to reopen their establishments on May 1st at 25% capacity. However, only roughly 43% of restaurants statewide chose to do so, a survey by the Texas Restaurant Association reveals. Dish Society, a casual farm-to-table restaurant with a location in Katy, stayed open with roughly 75% of their employees retained. “We’ve been able to retain a lot of our staff and give them pretty decent hours, so it actually worked out better than I was thinking going into this,” said Aaron Lyons, founder and CEO. “We’ve had people basically volunteer to sit on the sidelines.” Lyons also said many of his employees are high school or college students who volunteered to give up their hours while they attend virtual school and move in with their parents. Lyons thinks it’ll take at least one year for the industry to recover.

Increase in COVID-19 cases

As Katy’s restaurant industry begins to reopen, concern is growing about the current rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. Even though establishments can open at 75% capacity, some owners like Marcus Davis, owner of the Breakfast Klub in Midtown, are prioritizing health. “It changes absolutely nothing,” Davis said. “Open the dining room to 75% while hospitalizations are increasing? It just doesn’t add up. We need leadership.” Davis opened his restaurant dining room at 25% capacity last week. Employees wear masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer is available. Most tables are outside with social distancing implemented. “My biggest concern is the impact that it has on human beings,” Davis said. “I’m still concerned on where we are and where we’re going with the virus itself more so than I am about how many people we serve today.”

Prioritizing safety

“It shouldn’t be politics that decides their capacity, it should be the health sciences,” states Stephen Barth, a UH hospitality law professor who specializes in restaurant security. “Whatever they can safely space their tables out at at least six feet, six feet’s the minimum, then that should be their seating capacity.” Barth also explained adequate spacing protects restaurants legally if a positive Covid-19 case is traced back to the restaurant. Katy restaurants are also keeping staff and customers safe by delivering swift and efficient service, which in turn minimizes dilly-dallying and opportunity for the virus to spread. Part of the way restaurants do this is with the help of state-of-the-art kitchen equipment. For example, powerful industrial ovens provide superior heating temperatures, allowing restaurants to cook large volumes of food efficiently without exhausting too much power. Nevertheless, some establishments like Kulture and The Alley Kat Bar & Lounge are choosing to play things ultra-safe by remaining closed.

Ultimately, it’s down to the customers themselves to choose whether or not they visit an establishment. “Most places, there’s no concern,” said Leif Christensen, who recently ate at The Breakfast Klub. “There was one place we visited in Austin that was packed, and people were drinking group drinks with, like, six people on one drink. We left. That was the line.” People need to rely on their common sense to make smart judgements.