Governor Appoints Student Regent from Tarleton State University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Cahlen Cheatham the next student regent for The Texas A&M University System.

Cheatham replaces outgoing student regent Levi McClenny, from Texas A&M University. McMlenny becomes the governor’s representative to the state higher education coordinating board.

“We welcome Mr. Cheatham and enthusiasm,” said Elaine Mendoza, chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “His interest in helping other students across the A&M System have a positive impact on their own campus is perfect for his service on the Board of Regents.”

John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, thanked Gov. Abbott for his selection. “I look forward to working with Mr. Cheatham as the A&M System continues to build on its current momentum,” Sharp said.

Cheatham is president of Tarleton’s Student Government Association. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in agribusiness and economics.

“I am extremely proud Cahlen will represent all A&M System students,” Tarleton President James Hurley said. “It’s the chance of a lifetime to work with an outstanding group of men and women serving as Board of Regents alongside Chancellor Sharp. I have every confidence he will represent us well.”

Tarleton, founding member of The Texas A&M University System, provides a student-focused, value-driven education marked by academic innovation and a dedication to transform today’s scholars into tomorrow’s leaders. It offers degree programs to more than 13,000 students at Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, RELLIS Academic Alliance in Bryan, and online, emphasizing real-world learning experiences that address societal needs while maintaining its core values of tradition, integrity, civility, excellence, leadership and service.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation with a budget of $6.3 billion. The System is a statewide network of 11 universities; a comprehensive health science center; eight state agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management; and the RELLIS Campus. The Texas A&M System educates more than 151,000 students and makes more than 22 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceeded $1 billion in FY 2019 and helped drive the state’s economy.