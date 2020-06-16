Cornyn: Port of Houston to Receive $79M Federal Grant for Wharf Improvement

WASHINGTON – The Port of Houston will receive a $79,472,000 federal grant to restore and strengthen approximately 2,700 linear feet of wharf and upgrade approximately 84 acres of yard space at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today. The funding comes through the Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) program established by the FAST Act.

“Access to safe and efficient infrastructure is critical as more goods come in and out of Texas ports each day,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I proudly supported this funding in the Senate, and I thank President Trump and Transportation Secretary Chao for supporting the Port of Houston.”

“This Administration is focused on infrastructure improvements and this $906 million in federal funding would improve major highways, bridges, ports, and railroads across the country to better connect our communities, enhance safety, and support economic growth,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

