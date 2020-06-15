How long does it usually take to create a new vaccine? Ricky Sayegh MD analyses the COVID-19 situation

In order to combat an epidemic or pandemic, experts must find a viable vaccine that can help protect people from contracting the virus or disease in question. Vaccines are the only way for people across the world to resume a healthy life. Globally acclaimed infectious disease experts have estimated that it will take anything between 12 and 18 months, at least, to invent the correct vaccine.

Ricky Sayegh MD Sheds light on harsh truths

Though people are excited that the time in which we will arrive at a vaccine is not too long, it’s essential to know that the vaccine will probably not be discovered before the estimated time. Clinical trials begin with a 50-50 chance of succeeding and failing. No medical organizations in any part of the world have worked on the novel coronavirus vaccine before. Usually, the real remedy comes after four years of medical work. The medical experts get questioned about how they can condense the time to arrive at the vaccine within months instead of years. And there are varied responses to this.

Is there a way to attain the impossible?

Ricky Sayegh MD, a medical specialist, says that researchers require years to get adequate funds, sanctions and study outcomes in pieces. But we are not living in so-called normal times. By far, the medical industry has studied close to 95 vaccines and 254 therapies linked to COVID-19. The dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine asserted that if the medical world wants to arrive at a vaccine within 18 months, we must exhaust every resource and knowledge base.

Organizations are conducting vaccine trials

Several vaccines are in the first stages of clinical trials. Most of these preliminary vaccines make use of the experimental DNA and RNA technology that allows a body to generate antibodies to combat the virus. Irrespective of the extraordinary push for this vaccine, the researchers suggest that less than 10% of medicines are used for clinical trials, as sanctioned by the FDA (Food and Drug Association).

The remaining might fail. Those tests aren’t effective and don’t function better as compared to the current drugs. It also comes with unwanted side effects.

Less than 10% of drug trials will get approved

Luckily the medical fraternity has started with the initial vaccine development phase. The MERS and SARS outbreak, which are also caused by a coronavirus, helped spur initial research efforts. SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes the illness we call COVID-19, and SARS are 80% similar. Both have characteristic spike proteins that latch onto a specific receptor located in human lung cells. That demonstrates how scientists created the COVID-19 test so fast.

However, one has to pay the price for moving this quickly. The probable COVID-19 vaccines in the pipeline might fail because of the hasty research phase. According to esteemed cell biologists worldwide, the chances of developing a correct vaccine might take 2021 and 2022. The medical sector considers this worth a try and counts on the chances of getting lucky.

In conclusion, the medical fraternity must consider preparation and pre-clinical work. Here a pilot factory readies itself to generate ample vaccines for clinical trials. Biopharmaceutical brands like Sanofi have started a clinical trial for a novel coronavirus vaccine, repurposed from SARS vaccine work. If that’s successful, the world can expect a vaccine by late 2021.