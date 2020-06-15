Galveston, Birthplace Of Juneteenth, Celebrates Emancipation 

Events scaled down, but will take place amid coronavirus restrictions

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas (June 12, 2020) – When you head to Galveston in June, you’ll be coming home to where it all began as the island hosts festivities to celebrate Juneteenth – a holiday that originated in this historic beach town.

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and commemorates the day General Order No. 3 was read to enslaved people in Galveston in 1865 announcing their freedom, and of those in the south – two years after the official end of slavery. Texas led the way in making Juneteenth an official state holiday in 1980. Today, Juneteenth is celebrated in more than 40 states throughout the country.

In Galveston, Juneteenth events will be scaled back because of coronavirus restrictions. Typically celebrated with a parade, festivals and pageants, this year’s events will center around memorializing the late Texas State Rep. Al Edwards who introduced legislation that made Juneteenth a state holiday. Edwards died in April.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday, June 19, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on the grounds of Ashton Villa, 2328 Broadway (Avenue J), in Galveston. His family will be in attendance. The Galveston Historical Foundation (GHF) in cooperation with the University of Texas Medical Branch will livestream the event at www.galvestonhistory.org.

In the afternoon, join the GHF and local Galveston authors Tommie Boudreaux and Alice Gatson for a discussion about the history and contributions of African Americans in Galveston. The discussion is part of the GHF’s live lecture series and can be viewed on their Facebook www.facebook.com/galvestonhistory live at 2 p.m.

About Galveston Island

