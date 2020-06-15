June 15, 2020 — Funeral services for Deputy Menchaca have been set for Friday, June 19 at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, located at 2921 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536.

Deputy Juan Menchaca, 70, died on Saturday, June 13, after a courageous battle against COVID-19. He is the second Sheriff’s Office employee to die after contracting the virus.

Due to limited seating, the service will be close to the public. The services will be live-streamed on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HCSOTexas/.

The community is welcome to join us for outdoor ceremonies. Additional details will be forthcoming later this week.