Evolution Academy Charter School Students Stay True To Course To Reach Graduation Day  

Graduating Seniors Will Celebrate with a Drive-In Graduation Ceremony

Brothers Aaron and Alex Lambert Take the Top Spots Graduating as Valedictorian and Salutatorian

HOUSTON, TX, June 13, 2020 – Evolution Academy Charter School has announced its plans to prepare a social distancing graduation ceremony for its seniors. The ceremony will take place on June 16, 2020 at 6:00 pm. It will be held at Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014. Gates will open at 4:30 pm and the ceremony will begin at 6:00 PM. The drive-in ceremony will consist of student distancing while receiving their diploma. Evolution Academy will set-up a stage, AV systems and have a robust security system to help manage the flow of cars. All graduates will receive guidance to comply with CDC guidelines and Governor Abbott’s Executive Order.

Each graduate is allowed one vehicle for the ceremony, with a maximum of five guests. Guests will sit in their cars, facing the stage. Graduates will get out of their cars during specific parts of the ceremony, including the class presentation, walking across the stage and turning of the tassel. Graduates will each have their photo taken and will be provided school branded masks to wear when they walk across the stage. Each of the graduates will walk across the stage to be acknowledged by the superintendent, principal and assistant principal, and receive their diplomas.

“Our students have overcome a lot, especially this year enduring tropical storm Imelda and the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cynthia A. Trigg, superintendent and founder of Evolution Academy Charter Schools. “In spite of the current situation and social distancing requirements, we still wanted to celebrate their accomplishments and their commitment to completing their high school education. I would be remiss if I did not commend the principal, Julia Askew and the entire staff of Evolution Academy Houston on a job well done. These educators have rallied around our seniors by encouraging each student to the finish line. That is a true community.”

Among the graduates are brothers Aaron and Alex Lambert, this year’s respective class valedictorian and salutatorian. Aaron is graduating early after catching up with his brother, who is a year older. “My brother was actually supposed to be valedictorian, until I caught up with him,” said Aaron. “I didn’t mean to bump him from the valedictorian spot, but it’s funny how it works out like that.”

Both Aaron and Alex are considering careers in STEM, as well as program structures that provide flexibility and support similar to Evolution Academy’s. “I was never overworked or overlooked by my teachers. That combined with the four-hour day, online option and friendly environment made Evolution Academy a great place to learn,” said Aaron, explaining how he was able to advance through Evolution Academy’s curriculum.

Evolution Academy is currently accepting new students. Evolution Academy is open to enrollment for students grades 9-12, throughout the state of Texas. Evolution Academy originally rolled out a pilot version of its online high school program for eligible students during the Spring 2019 school semester. A year later, the successful online program was rolled out to the full student body amid school closures due to COVID-19.

Founded in 2002, Evolution Academy offers one-on-one attention with a mix of traditional and computer-based instruction, which enables students to earn 2 or more credit hours every nine weeks, allowing them to catch up or graduate early. The school also offers multiple career and technical education courses that prepare students for certificates in professional fields.

To date, Evolution Academy has graduated more than 3000 students, many of whom were unsuccessful in traditional school settings. In addition to the Houston location, Evolution Academy also has campuses in Richardson and Beaumont, Texas and has open enrollment year-round for all three campuses. Students can enroll online at www.evolutionacademy.org.