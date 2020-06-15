COVID Cases and Hospitalizations are Increasing so Get Tested Now for Free

HCPH’s Four Mobile Testing Units Move to New Neighborhoods June 15-20

Houston – Harris County and the Houston area are breaking records no one wants to break– highest numbers of positive COVID-19 cases since April and COVID-related hospitalizations are increasing. Health officials say it’s due to businesses reopening and the Memorial Day holiday. However, it’s not too late to stop this alarming trend if each person takes precautions when they leave home. Wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet away from people you don’t live with, wash your hands frequently and sanitize objects you touch frequently, like your phone.

In addition, get tested now to make sure you are not infected. Many people with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. They could spread the disease to older people and those with underlying health conditions who many get very sick or die. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has a total of six test sites in Harris County. Residents from surrounding counties can also get tested at any of these sites.

Testing is free and quick: sign up, do the online assessment and drive to the test site. Results are available in 3-5 business days. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. To get tested the next day, call or register online after 2:00 p.m. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.

Two stationary sites are in CyFair at the Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and Pasadena, on the San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505. Stationary sites are open 6 days, Monday-Saturday. Mobile sites are open Monday-Saturday but closed one weekday.

Mobile locations for the week of June 15-20, Monday-Saturday are:

El Franco Lee Park 9400 Hall Rd, Houston, TX 77089

Closed Tuesday, June 16

Baytown Clinton Annex 701 Baker, Baytown, TX 77520

Closed Wednesday, June 17

Bear Creek Park 3505 War Memorial St, Houston, TX 77084

Closed Thursday, June 18

Turner Stadium 1700 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338

Closed Friday, June 19

Visit www.hcphtx.org for the latest COVID-19 updates and resources.