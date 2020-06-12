Senior Living Resident Surpasses 21.000 Volunteer Hour Mark

A senior living resident known for her dedication to volunteerism (amassing more than 21,000 volunteer hours at Memorial Hermann) found a new way to serve others while sheltering during the pandemic – knitting clothes for every employee at Buckner Parkway Place as a thank you.

Toshi Hayre, 83, is a force. She retired more than 15 years ago and made the decision to devote her time to serving others. Three times a week she would drive from her home at Buckner Parkway Place to Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, where last year she surpassed the 21,000 volunteer hour mark.

Due to shelter-in-place orders and concern for her health and that of her fellow residents at Parkway Place, Toshi spent the past couple of months putting her energy and heart into a different project. She knit more than 200 hats, scarves and hair ties for the 160 employees at Parkway Place as a way to show her appreciation for the work they have done as frontline heroes during the pandemic.

Here is a video our team at Parkway Place made to show their appreciation for Toshi’s gifts (which you can download by clicking on the red button and then when the video pops clicking on the three dots in the bottom right): https://bucknerparkwayplace.oneday.com/Video/EEB6AE972B/?i=63166c3d-72b1-43f9-92a2-e558c4e54d79

Toshi and her love of volunteerism were featured in our “Life, Experienced” campaign for Parkway Place, including a 2020 calendar. To watch an interview with Toshi, click here. To access photos from her photo shoot in front of Memorial Hermann, click here.